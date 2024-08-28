The Couchbase Marketplace app uses publically available, open source Ansible playbooks to automate the provisioning of compute instances and the configuration of a networked Couchbase cluster. The playbooks query Linode APIv4 to populate dynamic variables, like IP address assignments, in the background. This simplifies discovery and network design for complex production workloads by keeping deployment hands-off.

The app provides an option of three, five, or seven node clusters. Each cluster has a two-to-one ratio of Data to Index/Query nodes for optimum resilience and availability. The built in generation of TLS certificates allows for default node to node encryption, and fully secure XDCR with minimal administrator changes. These options are suitable for many use-cases. For assistance deploying a more specialized or scaled cluster, contact Couchbase.

To deploy the cluster to any available region, simply add your Linode API token, choose a sudo username for provisioning alongside the cluster, and provide the necessary subject information for generating self-signed TLS certificates.

Account SSH keys are assigned to the created sudo user, allowing the option to disable root authentication by SSH, and enforce pubkey authorization. Once the installation is complete and you have saved the generated secrets, the Couchbase Enterprise Server cluster can be administered via the CLI or TLS secured web UI.

Get started by searching for Couchbase on our One-Click App Marketplace.

Before using the Couchbase Enterprise Server cluster in production, you’ll need to contact Couchbase Support to activate your Enterprise license on Akamai cloud.

We are excited to collaborate with Couchbase and keep making cloud-native infrastructure as code deployments simple to manage with Akamai!