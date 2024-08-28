X
+1-8774252624
+1-8774252624
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources
Try Akamai
Under Attack?
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources

Announcing Couchbase Enterprise Server Cluster on Our One-Click App Marketplace

Aug 28, 2024

Travis Baka

Written by

Travis Baka

Travis Baka is a Solutions Architect at Akamai Technologies.

Share

Data portability and redundancy are essential elements for creating scalable cloud-native applications. Platform agnostic tools can be used to serve multicloud, multi-region workloads with the flexibility that enterprise applications demand. Couchbase is a high performance NoSQL database designed for the kind of dynamic scaling necessary in today's complex cloud ecosystem. We collaborated with teams at Couchbase to offer quick and streamlined deployments of high-availability Couchbase Enterprise Server database clusters on Akamai's cloud computing service (previously known as Linode).

Couchbase can be used as a replacement for NoSQL datastores, such as Mongo or Redis, or in tandem with big data connectors like Spark and Kafka. Couchbase stands out with intuitive node management and multidimensional scaling that allows the end-user to maximize their compute budget. The same tools help to manage the sprawl of multi-region deployments with push-pull clustering and resilient cross-data center replication (XDCR). 

Couchbase joins other Marketplace cluster apps to make deploying and configuring highly available, cloud-native clusters as easy as deploying an app on a single instance. Marketplace clusters eliminate the manual tasks and additional scripting typically required to set up a high-availability environment while providing reasonable default security practices such as TLS, encryption, strict firewall rules, and generated passwords for restricted users. 

DDoS Attacks

How It Works 

The Couchbase Marketplace app uses publically available, open source Ansible playbooks to automate the provisioning of compute instances and the configuration of a networked Couchbase cluster. The playbooks query Linode APIv4 to populate dynamic variables, like IP address assignments, in the background. This simplifies discovery and network design for complex production workloads by keeping deployment hands-off. 

The app provides an option of three, five, or seven node clusters. Each cluster has a two-to-one ratio of Data to Index/Query nodes for optimum resilience and availability. The built in generation of TLS certificates allows for default node to node encryption, and fully secure XDCR with minimal administrator changes. These options are suitable for many use-cases. For assistance deploying a more specialized or scaled cluster, contact Couchbase.

To deploy the cluster to any available region, simply add your Linode API token, choose a sudo username for provisioning alongside the cluster, and provide the necessary subject information for generating self-signed TLS certificates. 

Account SSH keys are assigned to the created sudo user, allowing the option to disable root authentication by SSH, and enforce pubkey authorization. Once the installation is complete and you have saved the generated secrets, the Couchbase Enterprise Server cluster can be administered via the CLI or TLS secured web UI. 

Get started by searching for Couchbase on our One-Click App Marketplace.

Before using the Couchbase Enterprise Server cluster in production, you’ll need to contact Couchbase Support to activate your Enterprise license on Akamai cloud. 

We are excited to collaborate with Couchbase and keep making cloud-native infrastructure as code deployments simple to manage with Akamai!

Aug 28, 2024

Travis Baka

Written by

Travis Baka

Travis Baka is a Solutions Architect at Akamai Technologies.

Tags

Share

Related Blog Posts

Developers
Akamai Blog | How to Get Started With Application Security
December 21, 2021
With a comprehensive security stack, Akamai’s application security solutions defend your entire ecosystem from threats. But before you can reap the benefits that come with application security, you need to create a configuration with Akamai’s APIs. Our Developer Advocacy team is here to walk you through the process so you can achieve Infrastructure as Code — or, as we like to call it here, Akamai as Code. Akamai as Code has the ability to support all the DevSecOps practices you know and love, such as automating repetitive tasks and streamlining configurations and workflows, along with reducing manual work and errors.
Read blog
Add a heading - NAB_Recap_Blog_Text
Developers
Portability and Developer Control: 5 Key Takeaways from NAB 2025
April 25, 2025
Reducing infrastructure costs without sacrificing application performance is more important for media and streaming companies than ever before… and this Optimize every step of your media workflow and improve viewer experience, plus get a quick recap on what else you may have missed from NAB 2025.
Read blog
Let’s commit to bold goals, align them with our businesses, and take action now.
Let’s commit to bold goals, align them with our businesses, and take action now.
Developers
Conversations and the Media Climate Accord at IBC2025
September 30, 2025
Read about how the Media Climate Accord can help companies evolve, adapt, and stay relevant as the sustainability landscape shifts in real time.
Read blog