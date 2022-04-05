Although leaks like this have happened in the past (usually due to personal interests of the operators), what makes this one particularly interesting is the sheer amount of information leaked. Regardless of the circumstances, these documents give the community a rare glimpse into how these attack groups operate on a grand scale, what they use, and how they think in general.

There has, understandably, been a significant amount of news coverage on these documents, particularly the chat logs, which have opened a window into the human connections inside a cybercrime group. However, not much has been written so far about the tools, techniques, and procedures of the group.

In an effort to glean this information, we decided to focus on internal documentation, which includes guidelines for operators on target selection, hacking, and using their tools. We believe that these TTPs and methodologies should also give insight into other ransomware operators, allowing us to put ourselves in the shoes of these attackers, understand their ways of operating, and prepare our defenses accordingly.

In this blog post, we discuss the attack methodology and tools used by the Conti ransomware group, as gleaned from their leaked documentation.

Conti’s attack methodology

Like many modern cybercrime groups, Conti operates like a business. As outlined in this article from Wired, the group is capable of making profits (some operators have claimed personal gains of almost US$100 thousand), growing their operation, and adding new operators — and even has a CEO. As part of their business operation, Conti employs an “onboarding process” for new operators, governed by manuals detailing their methodology and modus operandi. In these manuals, we find important information on how Conti propagates inside networks, what targets they select, and what tools they use.

Interestingly, Conti is known for being a double-extortion attack group — Conti both exfiltrates and encrypts data in order to ensure payment. The exfiltrated data is either used to blackmail a company into paying the ransom or sold to the highest bidder. In this way, even if backups are available, companies are pressured to pay in order to avoid the damage that may be caused by a leak. This method was first popularized by the Maze ransomware group, which was supposedly shut down in 2020, and from which many members were recruited into Conti.

As shown in the screenshots below, taken from Conti’s site, Conti operates on a release timeline of sorts: Once they’ve alerted the organization of the extortion, they release more and more of the data they’ve exfiltrated, the longer the victim takes to pay them. The group does not appear to have a predefined ransom price guideline, with some leaked chat logs showing group members discussing the ransom price for victims.