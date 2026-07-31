Akamai acquires LayerX, delivering end-to-end security and real-time AI usage control to any browser. Get details
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

Operationalizing Offensive AI: An Open Framework for Modern Security

July 31, 2026 by Danielle Walter

Share

Today, we're announcing our commitment to build an offensive AI testing framework. This open framework will extend the Akamai Application Protection Platform by enabling customers to connect AI-enabled security validation with governed, runtime protections.

Our goal is simple: We want to help customers realize greater value from the technologies they already trust while strengthening the platform they depend on to protect their applications, APIs, and digital services.

Helping customers operationalize AI-enabled security validation

Application security is evolving at an extraordinary pace. AI is reshaping how organizations discover vulnerabilities, validate security findings, simulate attacks, and understand risk across increasingly complex application environments. New technologies are emerging almost daily, giving security teams unprecedented visibility into their applications and APIs while creating an ecosystem of innovation that is moving faster than ever before.

For customers, that's a good thing. Innovation expands choice, accelerates discovery, and helps security teams better understand where they are exposed. But it also introduces a new challenge: Organizations should not need to choose between using new AI security tools and relying on a trusted platform to protect production applications. Those investments should work together.

Our Application Protection Platform bridges that gap, seamlessly uniting cutting-edge AI innovation with the core security you already trust.

The next evolution of the Application Protection Platform

The purpose of the Application Protection Platform is to protect production environments. By bringing together application and API security, bot and agent control, account protection, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) defense, and AI security capabilities on a common platform, organizations can apply adaptive protection with shared intelligence and consistent policy enforcement across modern applications.

As the security landscape evolves, the platform must evolve with it. Organizations are investing in AI-powered testing, attack simulation, security validation, and offensive security technologies that identify exploitable conditions with increasing speed and precision.

These innovations are changing how security teams understand risk, but they don't change the fundamental objective. Security outcomes are ultimately measured by how well production applications are protected.

That's why we believe the next opportunity goes beyond discovering more vulnerabilities. Today, customers must operationalize validated security intelligence more efficiently, more consistently, and with the governance that enterprise environments require.

Connecting validation to protection

Every security team experiences delays when converting threat discovery into runtime defense. A validated finding still has to be evaluated, prioritized, approved, and translated into protections that can be deployed in production. Those workflows often span multiple teams, technologies, and operational processes. While AI continues to accelerate discovery and validation, reducing the time between identifying risk and enforcing protection remains a challenge for many organizations.

The Offensive AI testing framework is being designed to help address that challenge. Rather than starting the process by introducing another security validation product, we're building an open framework that is intended to connect participating AI-enabled validation technologies with the Application Protection Platform.

As the framework evolves, customers will be able to incorporate validated findings into customer-defined workflows that help translate security intelligence into coordinated runtime protections across supported enforcement points.

Customers remain in control

Every organization has its own operational processes, governance requirements, and approach to automation. The framework can be designed to complement those processes, enabling customers to determine how validated findings are reviewed, approved, and operationalized within their own environments.

An open ecosystem built around customer choice

The pace of innovation in AI-enabled security makes one thing increasingly clear: No single vendor will define the future of application security.

Customers will continue to adopt the technologies that are the best fit for their environments, whether they're focused on AI-powered testing, attack simulation, security validation, or emerging approaches that have yet to be imagined. We believe the role of the Application Protection Platform is not to replace those innovations, but to help customers operationalize them through trusted runtime protection.

That philosophy is reflected in this new Akamai framework. By creating an open integration framework, we're making a long-term investment in an ecosystem where customers can preserve the tools they've chosen and technology partners can integrate their innovations with a platform designed to protect production applications.

Our objective is to make it easier for organizations to bring validated security intelligence together with adaptive protection, shared threat intelligence, and consistent policy enforcement through a common platform.

We are working with both Tenzai and Ionix as initial and early ecosystem collaborators to evaluate how findings from different AI-enabled application security approaches can be operationalized through the framework.

 

Explore the platform

About the Author(s)

Danielle Walter

Danielle Walter

Danielle Walter is an active advocate of IT professionals worldwide, leading their organizations’ growth through innovative IT transformation. She was a subject matter expert on messaging/branding for cloud providers before specializing in security. She enjoys collaborating on thought leadership within the industry and speaking at events. As a certified sommelier, Danielle savors her free time by exploring new wine, food, and destinations.

See Author bio

Tags

Security
Firewall for AI
Account Protector

Related Blogs

Agencies must defend against and persistently combat cyber enemies within an environment of intense fiscal restraint.
Agencies must defend against and persistently combat cyber enemies within an environment of intense fiscal restraint.
Security

OMB M-26-14 Compliance: Adaptive Edge Logging for Federal CISOs

August 04, 2026Kendrick Daniel

Achieve OMB M-26-14 compliance despite FY27 budget cuts. Learn how Akamai edge-driven architectures optimize CEM, THIRF, and Zero Trust visibility.

Read more
Embracing digital transformation shouldn't mean compromising citizen privacy.
Embracing digital transformation shouldn't mean compromising citizen privacy.
Security

API Security for Government Services: Protecting Citizen-Facing Applications

July 30, 2026Joe Henry

Discover how government agencies can protect citizen-facing APIs from advanced threats, BOLA, and shadow endpoints using a Zero Trust architecture.

Read more
Crypto-agility has to be built before it's needed.
Crypto-agility has to be built before it's needed.
Security

PQC Migration Now Has a Deadline. Does Your DNS Estate?

July 23, 2026Sandra Murphy

Learn why crypto-agility depends not just on adopting the right standards, but on maintaining a clear, unified view of your DNS environment before the migration begins.

Read more