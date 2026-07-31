Operationalizing Offensive AI: An Open Framework for Modern Security

The pace of innovation in AI-enabled security makes one thing increasingly clear: No single vendor will define the future of application security.

Customers will continue to adopt the technologies that are the best fit for their environments, whether they're focused on AI-powered testing, attack simulation, security validation, or emerging approaches that have yet to be imagined. We believe the role of the Application Protection Platform is not to replace those innovations, but to help customers operationalize them through trusted runtime protection.

That philosophy is reflected in this new Akamai framework. By creating an open integration framework, we're making a long-term investment in an ecosystem where customers can preserve the tools they've chosen and technology partners can integrate their innovations with a platform designed to protect production applications.

Our objective is to make it easier for organizations to bring validated security intelligence together with adaptive protection, shared threat intelligence, and consistent policy enforcement through a common platform.

We are working with both Tenzai and Ionix as initial and early ecosystem collaborators to evaluate how findings from different AI-enabled application security approaches can be operationalized through the framework.