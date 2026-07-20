CVE-2026-63030 and CVE-2026-60137: Mitigating a Critical Unauthenticated RCE Chain in WordPress

An input-validation weakness exists in the WordPress REST API batch endpoint. The batch API is designed to let clients bundle several API operations into a single request. Because of a flaw in how the endpoint aligns validated requests with their execution handlers, an attacker can cause a request to be validated against one route but executed against a different one.

This desynchronization lets an attacker bypass the parameter sanitization that the rest of the WordPress REST API relies on. When combined with a post-listing parameter that fails to sanitize non-array input before it reaches the database layer, the result is an unauthenticated SQL injection. Because the batch endpoint is reachable without any credentials and requires no user interaction, it is highly accessible to malicious actors.