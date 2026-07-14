Langflow Exploited to Build Custom DDoS Gafgyt Botnets

Attackers are actively exploiting a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability within the code validation API endpoint of Langflow, a popular visual framework for prototyping AI and large language model (LLM) applications.

Once the framework is breached, the exploit drops a highly customized variant of the veteran Gafgyt distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) bot. This specific payload is stripped of secondary features like cryptominers to focus purely on network flooding, and it hides its command and control (C2) communications using a complex, modified RC4 stream cipher designed to bypass standard automated decoding tools.

Because enterprise AI development moves rapidly, teams frequently deploy experimental tools like Langflow in production or staging networks without proper network segmentation, firewall protections, or strict egress filtering — creating a highly trusted environment that allows malicious outbound C2 traffic to easily bypass corporate filters.

Defending AI infrastructure requires a return to foundational security protocols: patching arbitrary code execution flaws in AI orchestrators, implementing strict outbound egress filtering (such as blocking unauthorized traffic over port 1337), isolating development environments via web application firewalls (WAFs), and deploying targeted YARA signatures.

The cybersecurity world spent the last few years worrying about advanced AI threats — such as automated phishing, deepfakes, and autonomous malware. However, threat actors are proving that their immediate goals are much more pragmatic. They don't just want to manipulate AI; they want to hijack its underlying infrastructure to fuel traditional, high-volume cybercrime.

Recent threat intelligence reveals a fascinating intersection of modern AI deployment and classic botnet architecture: Attackers are actively exploiting CVE-2025-3248 (an RCE vulnerability in Langflow) to drop a highly customized variant of the veteran Gafgyt/BASHLITE DDoS bot.

In this blog post, I’ll describe how attackers are actively exploiting CVE-2025-3248 to turn cutting-edge AI frameworks into brute-force network weapons.