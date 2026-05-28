Consistent Protections Without Compromise: Akamai’s WAF Is Now on AWS Marketplace

In the modern enterprise, applications no longer live in a single “home.” They are distributed across on-premises data centers, private clouds, and multicloud environments. While this architecture provides incredible flexibility, it often introduces fragmented security gaps and operational complexity that legacy tools simply cannot handle.
At Akamai, our mission is to secure applications and APIs wherever they run. Today, we are taking a significant step forward in that mission by announcing the availability of Akamai App & API Protector Hybrid on the AWS Marketplace.
Your cloud infrastructure faces relentless risks. Evolving attacks, zero-day threats, and complex vulnerabilities emerge every day. Akamai, an industry leader in application and API protection solutions, is now extending its proven and trusted application security to public clouds. Akamai's award-winning App & API Protector, the same technology trusted by the world's leading digital brands, is now available directly within your AWS environment. Experience cohesive, consistent protection. Manage seamlessly through the Akamai Control Center where you already control your Akamai edge defenses. Or, for cloud-first users, discover Akamai protection for the first time with a six-time Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for web application and API protection solutions. With Akamai, Adaptive Security protections safeguard applications and APIs against advanced vulnerabilities to defend against DDoS and rate limiting controls. Stop traffic spikes before they impact your apps. Further tailor your defenses with custom rules and precision mitigation controls. Manage your configurations with the same precision and simplicity you expect from Akamai. Define then deploy anywhere across the Akamai edge, on-prem, or hybrid cloud. All backed by Akamai's global intelligence and Adaptive Security Engine. Continuously defending against billions of attacks every day. Experience the same trusted security that powers and protects life online now closer to your applications than ever. Available now in the AWS marketplace.
A new flavor of deployment, not a new security silo
In hybrid scenarios, you often have to choose between the high-performance security of the edge and the specialized needs of cloud environments. App & API Protector Hybrid solves this problem by offering a suite of lightweight deployment options that bring proven Akamai web application firewall (WAF) protections deeper into your environment. It is also available for workloads that do not have a CDN but still require enterprise security from a market leader.
App & API Protector Hybrid brings Akamai’s trusted WAF and Layer 7 distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protections deeper into your environment. It is designed to secure applications and APIs that cannot rely solely on edge protection, such as internal workloads or traffic paths that do not traverse the edge.
To fit naturally into your existing architecture without requiring you to re-architect infrastructure, the AWS Marketplace listing is the latest addition to a robust family of deployment “flavors” designed to match across your dynamic architecture:
AWS Marketplace (AMI): A streamlined path for cloud-first teams to deploy protection directly within their Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC)
Containerized security: Native integration with NGINX, Istio, and Envoy, fitting naturally into Kubernetes and service mesh environments
Reverse proxy: Robust protection for traditional architectures on-premises or in the cloud
Why moving to Akamai is a strategic upgrade
Many organizations start with cloud native security tools, but as architectures scale, “good enough” security often creates operational complexity. While native tools offer basic coverage, the 2025 Cloud WAAP CyberRisk Comparative Vendor Report reveals a significant performance gap: Akamai App & API Protector demonstrated a higher catch rate for zero-day vulnerabilities and a 5x reduction in false positives compared with cloud native alternatives.
There are three reasons why moving to Akamai is a strategic upgrade for your AWS environment:
Intelligence over static rules
Protection against modern protocols
Unified policy, single interface
Intelligence over static rules
While many cloud WAFs rely on manual rule management, Akamai’s solution uses our Adaptive Security Engine. This AI-driven engine is continuously updated with intelligence we derive from the Akamai global platform to safeguard against injection attempts, traversal techniques, and advanced exploits.
Protection against modern protocols
Basic security tools often struggle with modern application traffic. App & API Protector Hybrid provides specialized support for:
gRPC traffic: Ensuring consistent protection for modern microservices communication
TLS termination: Enabling deep inspection of encrypted traffic
Non-standard ports: Controlling traffic that doesn't use standard ports like 80/443
Unified policy, single interface
The greatest risk in a multicloud strategy is inconsistent policy enforcement. With Akamai, you manage edge and off-edge protections through a single interface in the Akamai Control Center. Whether your app is on AWS, on-prem, or at the edge, you use the same rules, the same analytics, and the same workflows.
The strategic advantage: Financial and operational resilience
We understand that security decisions are also business decisions. Beyond the technical “how,” this launch delivers immediate business value.
Optimization of your AWS budget: You can now retire your AWS committed spend using the security you trust by initiating Akamai via AWS Marketplace. This allows you to upgrade to Akamai’s proven protection while simultaneously meeting your AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) goals.
Operational resilience: App & API Protector Hybrid adds an independent layer of defense within your environment. This ensures that critical application and API protections continue to function during outages, failover events, or regional instability that might affect a single delivery layer.
Deeper visibility: Using Web Security Analytics, your team gets a unified view of attack patterns and anomalies across your entire estate, with AI-powered insights to speed up investigations.
Secure with confidence
Akamai App & API Protector Hybrid for AWS joins Akamai API Security on the AWS Marketplace, rounding out a comprehensive portfolio for the modern, distributed enterprise. By extending our trusted protections beyond the edge, we enable you to secure your applications with clarity and consistency — regardless of where they live.
Ready to get started?
Let Akamai know you are ready to leverage your AWS committed spend for world-class protection.
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