Consistent Protections Without Compromise: Akamai’s WAF Is Now on AWS Marketplace

In hybrid scenarios, you often have to choose between the high-performance security of the edge and the specialized needs of cloud environments. App & API Protector Hybrid solves this problem by offering a suite of lightweight deployment options that bring proven Akamai web application firewall (WAF) protections deeper into your environment. It is also available for workloads that do not have a CDN but still require enterprise security from a market leader.

App & API Protector Hybrid brings Akamai’s trusted WAF and Layer 7 distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protections deeper into your environment. It is designed to secure applications and APIs that cannot rely solely on edge protection, such as internal workloads or traffic paths that do not traverse the edge.

To fit naturally into your existing architecture without requiring you to re-architect infrastructure, the AWS Marketplace listing is the latest addition to a robust family of deployment “flavors” designed to match across your dynamic architecture: