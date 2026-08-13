Refer friends or colleagues to Akamai Cloud using your link. They’ll get a $100, 60-day credit after adding a valid payment method. You’ll earn a $25 credit once they spend $25 and stay active for 90 days. See additional requirements at Promotion Redemption Rules & Conditions.
How the referral program works
Give $100, get $25
Find your referral link
Your unique referral link is available in Cloud Manager under My Profile > Referrals. You can also use this tab to check how many people you’ve referred and how much credit you’ve earned.
* You must spend $25 to activate your personal referral link.