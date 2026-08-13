- We take pride in delivering thoughtful, human support that customers can trust
- We solve problems with care, precision, and collaboration — always doing what’s right for customers, our team, and our company
- Every interaction reflects our commitment to clarity, inclusivity, and continuous improvement
Guiding principles
The Akamai Compute Support difference
We believe in providing every opportunity to help our support team grow and develop their skills. This is beneficial to Akamai, the growth and development of our support team, and our customers in crucial times. Interested in joining our team?