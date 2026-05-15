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Operating Committee

Jon Alexander headshot

Jon Alexander

Senior Vice President, Cloud Technology

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Dr. Alex Caro headshot

Dr. Alex Caro

SVP, Cloud Technology Architecture & Engineering

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Noam Freedman headshot

Noam Freedman

SVP, Strategic Advisor

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Dr. Boaz Gelbord headshot

Dr. Boaz Gelbord

SVP, Chief Security Officer

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Laura Howell headshot

Laura Howell

SVP, Chief Accounting Officer

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James Kretchmar headshot

James Kretchmar

SVP & CTO, Cloud Technology Group

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Scott Lerner headshot

Scott Lerner

SVP, Global Services

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Sean Lyons headshot

Sean Lyons

SVP and General Manager, Application & Infrastructure Security

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Keith Oslakovic headshot

Keith Oslakovic

SVP, Infrastructure Engineering & Operations

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Kate Prouty headshot

Kate Prouty 

SVP, Chief Information Officer

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Charlie Rice headshot

Charlie Rice

SVP, Corporate and Business Development

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Ofer Wolf headshot

Ofer Wolf

SVP, General Manager, Enterprise Security

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Claudio Baumann headshot

Claudio Baumann

Managing Director, Latin America

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Matt Berk headshot

Matt Berk

Senior Vice President, North American Sales

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Natalie Billingham headshot

Natalie Billingham

SVP, Sales and Managing Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa

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Gerald Deck headshot

Gerald Deck

International Managing Director

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Oz Golan headshot

Oz Golan

VP, API Security

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Hirokazu Higuma headshot

Hirokazu Higuma

VP, Managing Director, Japan

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Prasad Mandava headshot

Prasad Mandava

Managing Director, India

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Parimal Pandya headshot

Parimal Pandya

Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Cloud

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Sean Li headshot

Sean Li

Managing Director, Asia Pacific, and Senior Vice President of Sales

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Anna Stanisz headshot

Anna Paszkiewicz

Poland Site Leader and EMEA Director of Customer Revenue Operations

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Fabián Calvo headshot

Fabián Calvo

Director of Solutions Engineering, Latin America and Costa Rica Site Leader

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