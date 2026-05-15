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Senior Vice President, Cloud Technology
SVP, Cloud Technology Architecture & Engineering
SVP, Strategic Advisor
SVP, Chief Security Officer
SVP, Chief Accounting Officer
SVP & CTO, Cloud Technology Group
SVP, Global Services
SVP and General Manager, Application & Infrastructure Security
SVP, Infrastructure Engineering & Operations
SVP, Chief Information Officer
SVP, Corporate and Business Development
SVP, General Manager, Enterprise Security
Managing Director, Latin America
Senior Vice President, North American Sales
SVP, Sales and Managing Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa
International Managing Director
VP, API Security
VP, Managing Director, Japan
Managing Director, India
Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Cloud
Managing Director, Asia Pacific, and Senior Vice President of Sales
Poland Site Leader and EMEA Director of Customer Revenue Operations
Director of Solutions Engineering, Latin America and Costa Rica Site Leader
Strategic vision, powered by experience. Meet the experts steering Akamai’s mission to make life better for billions.