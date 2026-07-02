Hirokazu Higuma, VP, Managing Director, Japan

Hirokazu “Hiro” Higuma is Vice President and Managing Director of Akamai’s business in Japan. He is responsible for the growth and expansion — as well as all go-to-market strategies, direct, and channel — for Akamai’s business in Japan and works to define, lead, and deliver Akamai’s business strategy throughout the country. He joined Akamai in 2021 and is based in Tokyo.

Higuma has more than 30 years of management experience in IT, cloud, semiconductor, telecom, IoT, and cybersecurity, and has held top positions at leading technology companies. Prior to joining Akamai, he was a partner at Heidrick & Struggles Japan, where he served the executive talent needs of the world’s top companies. He has also served as President of Symantec Corporation Japan, Vice President of Altera Corporation (now Intel), and President of Altera Japan, Inc. At Microsoft Japan, Higuma was responsible for all aspects of the company’s business in Japan, including solution sales, marketing, channel development and management, and technical support.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Science in Industrial Administration (MBA) from Carnegie Mellon University.