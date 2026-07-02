Matt Berk, Senior Vice President, North American Sales

Matt Berk is Senior Vice President of North American Sales at Akamai. He is responsible for leading Akamai’s sales and channel business within the North American market, which includes some of the best-known brands in commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services, broadcast, video distribution, online gaming, publishing, and technology.

Berk joined Akamai in 2003 and has had various roles throughout his more than 20-year tenure in finance, sales, sales management and business development. His first responsibility at Akamai was to lead and grow the Strategic Finance team as it expanded internationally. Following that, he joined Akamai’s media sales team, rising through the ranks to Sales Director for U.S. media and entertainment customers. He then led the cloud business development team. Following Akamai’s acquisition of Linode in 2022, he took responsibility for the Cloud Computing GTM team, including sales, customer success, support, cloud evangelism, and business development functions.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance with a minor in Computer Science from Providence College. He also completed the Greater Boston Leadership program at the MIT Sloan School of Management.