Ofer Wolf, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Enterprise Security

Ofer Wolf is Senior Vice President and General Manager of Akamai’s Enterprise Security business within Akamai’s larger Security Technology Group. He is responsible for Akamai’s Zero Trust–focused security solutions, including microsegmentation, Zero Trust Network Access, and multi-factor authentication. He is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Wolf joined Akamai in October 2021 as part of Akamai’s acquisition of Guardicore, where he was COO, in charge of International Sales and Global Operations. Guardicore was founded to protect enterprises from damage caused by breaches, like ransomware, while safeguarding critical assets at the heart of the network. Guardicore’s market-leading microsegmentation solution complements Akamai’s extensive Zero Trust security portfolio to provide comprehensive protections to enterprises, defending against threat actors and the spread of malware and ransomware.

Before joining Guardicore, Wolf was CEO at Sentrix, a web application security start-up. He also held leadership positions in U.S. publicly traded enterprises, including Vice President of Worldwide Technical Services and part of the senior management team at Check Point, and Vice President and General Manager at Comverse, a leading value-added services and billing supplier.

Wolf has a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science from Tel Aviv University and is a graduate of the Stanford University Graduate School of Business Executive Program.