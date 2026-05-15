Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Akamai Cloud is the distributed cloud for agentic AI, bringing AI inference closer to users. And as AI makes attacks on applications, APIs, and infrastructure both easier and more sophisticated, Akamai Security delivers layered protection across your environment that leverages our own threat intelligence with AI-powered defenses.
Across Akamai Cloud, Akamai Security, and our globally distributed infrastructure, we help organizations deliver fast, resilient, and secure digital experiences at scale. This page is your central resource for answers about Akamai Cloud, Akamai Security, delivery, documentation, and support.
General Akamai FAQ
General Akamai FAQ
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Akamai Cloud is the distributed cloud for agentic AI, bringing AI inference closer to users. And as AI makes attacks on applications, APIs, and infrastructure both easier and more sophisticated, Akamai Security delivers layered protection across your environment that leverages our own threat intelligence with AI-powered defenses.
Akamai Cloud is a full-stack cloud computing platform. It combines compute, storage, networking, edge computing, and content delivery on one of the world’s most distributed edge infrastructures (4,350+ points of presence in 130+ countries).
Akamai Cloud is built for modern applications, APIs, and AI workloads that require global reach, high performance, integrated security, and strong price performance.
Akamai combines delivery, cloud computing, and security to offer customers a complete solution for building, securing, and delivering services.
Akamai Cloud runs closer to users by combining GPU compute, data services, and secure networking on a globally distributed platform. Akamai Security uses real-time intelligence and adaptive AI to provide defense in depth across applications and networks. Together, they power and protect applications, APIs, and digital experiences.
While many organizations first encountered Akamai as a content delivery network (CDN), today Akamai is known for Akamai Cloud, Akamai Inference Cloud, and Akamai Security. These offerings include:
- Distributed cloud computing
- AI inferencing
- Web application and API protection (WAAP)
- API security
- Distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection
- Microsegmentation
Official Akamai documentation is available through our documentation portal, TechDocs, on product-specific documentation pages.
For technical configuration, troubleshooting, and integration guidance, start with the product documentation.
Akamai Security FAQs
WAAP and WAF: Web application and API protection
WAAP and WAF: Web application and API protection
A web application firewall (WAF) protects web applications by filtering and monitoring HTTP and HTTPS traffic. It helps block common threats such as SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), and other application-layer attacks.
WAF protection focuses on safeguarding web applications from known attack patterns and suspicious behavior.
Web application and API protection extends beyond traditional WAF capabilities.
WAAP typically includes:
- WAF protection
- API security
- Bot management
- Application-layer DDoS protection
- Client-side protection
WAAP is designed to protect both web applications and APIs across modern, distributed architectures.
Akamai App & API Protector
Akamai App & API Protector
Akamai App & API Protector is a WAAP solution that delivers web application firewall protection, API security capabilities, bot management, and DDoS defense in a unified platform.
It is designed to help organizations protect public-facing applications and APIs without compromising performance.
App & API Protector protects:
- Public-facing websites
- Web applications
- REST and GraphQL APIs
- Mobile application back ends
It helps defend against application-layer attacks, credential-based attacks, API abuse, and automated threats.
App & API Protector strengthens perimeter and application-layer defenses, complementing Zero Trust approaches that verify and limit access across users, devices, and workloads.
When combined with microsegmentation and identity-based controls, it supports a layered defense-in-depth strategy.
Akamai API Security
Akamai API Security
Akamai API Security provides advanced API discovery, risk analysis, and behavioral monitoring. It helps organizations identify, catalog, and secure both known and unknown APIs.
Akamai API Security addresses risks such as Broken Object Level Authorization (BOLA), sensitive data exposure, and API abuse.
API Security analyzes live traffic to detect APIs that may not be formally documented or managed. These are sometimes referred to as shadow APIs.
By identifying unknown APIs, security teams can reduce visibility gaps and improve overall API governance.
Akamai API Security supports API testing by identifying vulnerabilities and risky behaviors observed in real-world traffic. Instead of relying only on pre-production testing, it continuously analyzes live API interactions to uncover issues such as BOLA, excessive data exposure, and misuse patterns.
Security teams can use these insights to prioritize remediation, validate fixes, and improve API security posture over time.
While WAAP and WAF provide runtime protection, API Security focuses on discovery, posture management, and ongoing risk visibility.
Organizations with extensive API ecosystems often use API Security alongside WAAP to improve visibility and reduce risk.
AI and LLM APIs introduce new attack surfaces, including prompt injection, data leakage, and abuse of model endpoints. Akamai API Security helps protect these APIs by:
- Discovering and inventorying AI-related endpoints
- Monitoring usage patterns to detect abuse or anomalous behavior
- Identifying sensitive data exposure risks in API responses
- Supporting governance and access controls across model interfaces
When combined with WAAP and bot management, API Security helps reduce risk across both traditional and AI-driven APIs.
DDoS protection: Akamai Prolexic
DDoS protection: Akamai Prolexic
Prolexic is an enterprise-grade DDoS protection solution designed to mitigate large-scale distributed denial of service attacks at network and application layers.
It is supported by 24/7 global operations teams to help maintain availability during attacks.
Prolexic provides:
- Network-layer DDoS protection
- Application-layer DDoS protection
- Hybrid deployment options, including on-premises and cloud-based integration
- 24/7 monitoring and mitigation support
If you are under attack:
- Contact Akamai support immediately
- Provide details about impacted assets and traffic patterns
- Follow incident response guidance from your Akamai team
Prolexic customers have access to around-the-clock operational support during active events.
Microsegmentation: Akamai Guardicore Segmentation
Microsegmentation: Akamai Guardicore Segmentation
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation provides microsegmentation to reduce lateral movement risk within data centers, hybrid cloud, and multicloud environments.
It enables granular policy enforcement aligned with Zero Trust principles.
Microsegmentation limits which systems can communicate with each other. If an attacker compromises one workload, segmentation policies help prevent movement to additional systems.
This reduces the blast radius of an incident.
Microsegmentation enforces Zero Trust principles by limiting communication between workloads based on identity, policy, and context — as opposed to network location alone.
Instead of assuming trust within a network, segmentation helps to ensure that only explicitly allowed traffic is permitted. This reduces implicit trust, strengthens access control, and helps organizations enforce least-privilege access across applications and environments.
Perimeter and application-layer protections defend external-facing assets. Segmentation protects internal workloads and east-west traffic.
Together, these controls support a comprehensive security strategy.
Bot management
Bot management
Bot management helps organizations detect and mitigate unwanted automated traffic targeting websites, applications, and APIs.
Not all bots are malicious. Some support search indexing or performance monitoring. However, malicious bots are often used for credential stuffing, account takeover (ATO), inventory hoarding, scraping, fraud, and API abuse.
Effective bot management distinguishes between legitimate automation and malicious activity. It helps protect revenue, customer trust, and application performance without blocking good traffic.
Bot management is a core component of web application and API protection.
While a web application firewall focuses on filtering known attack patterns and rule-based threats, bot management analyzes behavioral signals, intent, and automation patterns to detect sophisticated abuse that may look like normal traffic.
When combined with API security, bot management helps protect both web applications and APIs from automated threats, including credential-based attacks, scraping, and business logic abuse.
Together, WAAP, WAF, API security, and bot management provide layered protection across modern, distributed applications.
AI application security
AI application security
Securing an AI-powered application requires protection across multiple layers:
- Application layer: Use WAAP/WAF controls to block common attacks and input manipulation
- API layer: Secure model endpoints with API discovery, monitoring, and access controls
- Bot management layer: Detect automated abuse, scraping, and credential-based attacks
- Data layer: Monitor for sensitive data exposure in inputs and outputs
A layered approach helps reduce risks such as prompt injection, model abuse, and unauthorized access.
WAAP and WAF controls protect AI applications similarly to traditional web apps, but with additional considerations for dynamic inputs
They help:
- Inspect and filter user inputs before they reach AI models
- Block common injection techniques and malformed requests
- Enforce rate limiting and access controls on AI endpoint
This reduces the risk of prompt injection, input manipulation, and exploitation of model interfaces.
API security is critical for AI applications because models are typically exposed through APIs.
API security helps:
- Discover AI-related endpoints, including undocumented ones
- Monitor usage patterns and detect abuse or anomalies
- Identify sensitive data exposure in responses
- Improve governance and visibility across model APIs
This helps to ensure AI services are not only protected at runtime but also continuously assessed for risk.
AI-fueled bots often mimic human behavior more effectively than traditional automation. They may:
- Generate dynamic, context-aware requests
- Adapt to defenses in real time
- Blend in with legitimate traffic patterns
Unlike traditional bots that rely on simple scripts or signatures, AI-driven bots require behavioral analysis and intent-based detection to identify and mitigate abuse.
Akamai Cloud and compute FAQs
Akamai Cloud
Akamai Cloud
Akamai Cloud is a cloud computing platform for running and scaling applications closer to users. It runs on a globally distributed infrastructure designed for performance, resilience, and security.
It brings together core cloud services like compute, storage, networking, and Kubernetes with edge native capabilities that help organizations build and deliver modern applications and APIs worldwide.
Akamai Cloud is best used for:
- AI and machine learning workloads, particularly distributed AI inference that requires low latency and proximity to users
- Performance-sensitive applications in which latency and user experience matter (global web apps, SaaS, APIs)
- Distributed workloads that benefit from running in multiple regions without managing complex multicloud architectures
- Edge-adjacent compute use cases, such as request handling, personalization, and lightweight API orchestration
- Cost-conscious scaling, especially when price-performance and predictable spend are priorities
Teams that want tighter alignment between delivery, compute, and security typically choose Akamai Cloud to reduce the need to stitch together multiple vendors.
Akamai Cloud provides the distributed infrastructure necessary to build, train, and deploy AI models efficiently. By combining high-performance compute, GPU instances, and edge capabilities, organizations can run AI inference closer to end users. This reduces latency, lowers data egress costs, and improves real-time decision-making for AI-driven applications.
Distributed cloud computing places compute and services closer to users while maintaining centralized visibility and control.
Akamai Cloud supports distributed cloud architectures through its globally distributed infrastructure and edge capabilities, making it uniquely positioned to support next-generation workloads like distributed AI inference, where processing data at the edge is critical for performance.
Organizations evaluating Akamai Cloud often consider:
- AI inference and GPU-accelerated workload requirements
- Application performance requirements
- Geographic distribution of users
- Price-performance needs based on high-egress workloads
- Security integration requirements
- Edge compute use cases
Akamai Cloud is often well suited for performance-sensitive workloads, AI deployments, and distributed applications.
Akamai has rebranded “Akamai Connected Cloud” to simply “Akamai Cloud.”
Linode (Akamai)
Linode (Akamai)
Yes. Linode’s cloud-based virtual machines and developer-focused services are part of Akamai Cloud.
Customers continue to use familiar Linode tools and APIs, now backed by Akamai’s global infrastructure and a broader portfolio of services. Akamai continues to add new functionality to Akamai Cloud to enable enterprise functionality, including expanded GPU availability for AI workloads.
Yes. Through Akamai Cloud (formerly Linode), developers and enterprises have access to scalable GPU instances optimized for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and intensive data processing workloads.
Edge computing platform: Akamai EdgeWorkers
Edge computing platform: Akamai EdgeWorkers
An edge computing platform is a software framework that allows you to execute logic closer to end users. It should be used when you need to reduce latency and enable dynamic request handling.
EdgeWorkers allows you to execute JavaScript at the edge.
Common use cases include:
- Personalization
- A/B testing
- Request and response modification
- Lightweight API orchestration
Refer to the official EdgeWorkers documentation for setup guidance, API references, and code examples.
Edge compute: Akamai Functions
Edge compute: Akamai Functions
Akamai Functions is a serverless edge compute capability that allows you to run code closer to users without managing infrastructure.
It enables developers to execute logic in response to requests, helping reduce latency and improve responsiveness for dynamic, AI-integrated applications.
Both enable execution at the edge, but they are designed for different use cases:
- EdgeWorkers: Best for lightweight, request/response manipulation and inline logic within delivery workflows
- Akamai Functions: Designed for broader serverless compute use cases that require more flexible execution and application logic
Together, they support a range of edge native application patterns.
Akamai Functions is well suited for:
- AI inference and real-time data processing
- API back ends and lightweight services
- Event-driven processing
- Personalization and dynamic content generation
- Authentication and request-handling logic
These workloads benefit from low-latency execution and proximity to end users.
Cloudlets
Cloudlets
Cloudlets are configurable edge capabilities that allow you to control traffic routing, personalization, and application behavior without managing custom code.
Cloudlets are ideal for predefined traffic management and routing use cases. EdgeWorkers is suited for more customizable logic and code-based control at the edge.
Akamai delivery and performance FAQ
Akamai delivery and performance FAQ
Akamai’s content delivery network (CDN) accelerates websites, applications, APIs, and media by caching and delivering content from servers closer to users.
This reduces latency and improves reliability.
Delivery, performance, and security run on the same globally distributed infrastructure. That means traffic can be accelerated, inspected, and protected in a unified workflow without sending it through separate platforms, tools, or regions.
By applying optimization and protection together at the edge, you can improve user experience while helping reduce risk and operational complexity.
Akamai delivery and Akamai Security run on the same globally distributed infrastructure. Performance and protection can be applied together without forcing you to route traffic through separate tools, regions, or vendors.
In practical terms, this integration enables you to:
- Inspect and filter application traffic at the edge using WAF/WAAP controls before threats reach your origin infrastructure
- Mitigate DDoS attacks upstream by absorbing and scrubbing attack traffic across our distributed capacity, helping keep services available during spikes and attacks
- Apply consistent policies globally so users in different geographies receive the same performance and protection posture
- Reduce latency and operational complexity by avoiding extra network hops that can come with separate CDN and security stacks
- Maintain visibility across performance and security signals, using shared analytics and reporting to understand what’s impacting users and what’s being blocked
This approach is especially valuable for modern applications and APIs, where performance, availability, and threat prevention must work together across a distributed footprint.
Performance optimization focuses on speed, caching, routing, and delivery efficiency.
Security protection focuses on identifying and mitigating threats such as application-layer attacks, DDoS attacks, and API abuse.
Akamai Control Center and support FAQs
Akamai Control Center
Akamai Control Center
Akamai Control Center is the management interface for configuring and monitoring Akamai services.
Control Center is used to manage services such as:
- App & API Protector
- API Security
- Prolexic configurations and integrations
- CDN configurations
- DNS services
- EdgeWorkers
Akamai documentation
Akamai documentation
For new deployments, start with setup guides and reference architectures.
For live issues, use troubleshooting guides and configuration documentation specific to your product.
Akamai support
Akamai support
You can contact Akamai support through our official support channels, typically accessed via your account portal and support resources. If you are a customer, the fastest path is usually:
- Sign in to your Akamai account.
- Open a support case for the relevant product or service.
- Provide impact details and technical context so the support team can route and respond quickly.
If you’re not yet a customer (or you’re evaluating), you can also reach out through sales or contact channels to get directed to the right support or technical resource for your stage.
Including the right details up front helps Akamai support troubleshoot faster and reduces back-and-forth. When you open a ticket, include:
- Product or service name
- Account details, such as account ID, contract ID, or other relevant identifiers
- Impacted assets, like hostnames, properties, APIs, applications, IP addresses, or regions
- Exact timestamps of the issue, including the time zone
- What changed recently, such as deployments, configuration updates, DNS changes, certificate changes, or policy updates
- Error messages and supporting evidence, like logs, request IDs, headers, screenshots, WAF events, or SIEM logs
- Steps to reproduce the issue, if possible, and what you expected versus what actually happened
- Business impact and severity, including affected users or regions, and whether production is down
If the issue is urgent, clearly state the severity, confirm the service impact, and include the best on-call contact method for faster escalation.
For urgent service-impacting issues:
- Contact Akamai support immediately.
- Check the Akamai status page.
- Escalate through your designated support channel.
Akamai Cloud Manager
Akamai Cloud Manager
Akamai Cloud Manager is the interface for provisioning, configuring, and managing Akamai Cloud resources.
- It allows you to:
- Deploy and manage compute instances
- Configure networking and storage
- Monitor usage and performance
- Access developer tools and APIs
Cloud Manager is focused on cloud infrastructure and developer workflows.
Cloud Manager is used to manage core Akamai Cloud services, including:
- Virtual machines (Linode instances)
- Kubernetes clusters (Linode Kubernetes Engine, LKE)
- Object and block storage
- Networking and load balancing
It provides a centralized experience for building and operating cloud-based applications.
Akamai Control Center and Akamai Cloud Manager serve different but complementary roles.
- Use Akamai Control Center to configure and manage delivery, security, and edge services. This includes App & API Protector, API Security, Prolexic, CDN, DNS, and EdgeWorkers. It’s where you define policies, monitor traffic, and manage how applications are delivered and protected globally.
- Use Akamai Cloud Manager to provision and manage cloud infrastructure, including virtual machines, Kubernetes (LKE), storage, and networking. It’s designed for developers and platform teams building and running applications.
In practice, you often use both together — for example, running applications in Cloud Manager and securing and delivering them through Control Center.