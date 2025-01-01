What Is a Generative Adversarial Network (GAN)?

A generative adversarial network is a framework involving deep learning neural networks, a type of artificial network in which multiple layers of interconnected nodes automatically learn patterns and representations. In a generative adversarial network, two deep neural networks — a generator and a discriminator — compete against each other to create data that mimics a given training dataset. This competition is known as the adversarial setting, where both networks continually challenge each other to improve. This competition lies at the heart of the generative adversarial network architecture, which is designed to generate new, realistic outputs, such as realistic images.

Generator : Starting from random noise or random inputs, the generator attempts to create outputs that resemble real data. For example, in an image generation task, the generator produces a generated image that aims to be indistinguishable from real data, often creating fake images to fool the discriminator.

Discriminator: The discriminator network evaluates the generated data and tries to distinguish between real images (from the dataset) and the fake data produced by the generator. This network acts as a discriminative model or classifier.

Through an iterative process using advanced learning algorithms, the generator learns to improve its outputs, while the discriminator becomes better at spotting fakes. Over time, the two networks push each other toward optimization and convergence, achieving a balance where the generated samples are nearly indistinguishable from the real ones.