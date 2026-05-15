Gartner and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. The GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS CUSTOMERS’ CHOICE badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner, Voice of the Customer for API Protection, Peer Community Contributor, 24 April 2026
Akamai is the only Customers’ Choice in the 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for API Protection. Read Gartner-verified reviews from global security vendors to learn:
- Why 93% of practitioners would recommend Akamai API Security
- What enterprise security teams value most in API protection
- Why Akamai earned a 4.6 out of 5 rating from 57 reviews as of January 2026, in a demanding market
Gartner and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. The GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS CUSTOMERS’ CHOICE badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.