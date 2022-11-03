How Akamai Assures Zalando of a Successful Cyber Week

Zalando is a leading European online platform for fashion and lifestyle. Founded in Berlin in 2008, they bring head-to-toe fashion to over 49 million active customers in 25 markets, offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products. Their assortment of international brands ranges from world-famous names to local labels.
The Zalando platform is a one-stop fashion destination for inspiration, innovation, and interaction. As Europe’s most fashionable tech company, they work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey: for their customers, partners, and every valuable player in the Zalando story. Their vision is to be the starting point for fashion and a sustainable platform with a net-positive impact for people and the planet. We are delighted that such an innovative company has chosen to work with Akamai.