TF1 to Broadcast the Biggest Rugby Event with Help from Akamai

TF1 is one of the main television networks in France, owned by TF1 Group. As a leader in content production, they invest in the most engaging content for their audiences. A key part of their programming is the broadcasting of some of the biggest sporting events, such as the forthcoming big rugby event. Akamai is delighted that this leading media company has chosen Akamai to provide their viewers with a seamless and enjoyable viewing experience.

This year’s biggest event in the rugby sporting calendar will take place in France, and TF1 has been engaged to broadcast this exciting event within the country itself. They are expecting a huge surge of traffic as fans take to the screens to support the game taking place in their own country. To ensure that the delivery of the stream is seamless and crystal clear, TF1 is using Akamai Adaptive Media Delivery. This speeds up the delivery of web content by bringing it closer to where users are, ensuring that there are no traffic bottlenecks or interruptions. It provides fans with immediate access to content, but it also makes it possible for TF1 to capitalize on its advertising revenue without compromising the quality of its advert delivery.



When watching high-demand events like this, it is also essential for both the viewers and the network to ensure that the highest security standards are met. This is why TF1 opted for Akamai’s WAF to identify security threats and mitigate vulnerabilities with an immediate effect. Viewers’ credentials are fully protected when they view TF1’s content from any platform and any device.

Speaking about the collaboration with Akamai, Thierry Bonhomme, CTO at eTF1, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to bring the big rugby event home, together with Akamai. The team have so far provided us with fantastic support to ensure that we are delivering a first-class viewing experience for all the rugby fans watching, but also a seamless workstream for the advertisers working with us during the event. It is great that we can keep everyone engaged and secure during one of the highest-traffic sporting events in the calendar, and we can only safeguard our infrastructure together with our trusted partner, Akamai.”