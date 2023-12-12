Akamai Helps Zalando with Cloud-Powered Load Testing

Take a quick look at your wardrobe. If you live in Europe, there’s a good chance you’ve ordered clothes or shoes from Zalando, one of the continent’s best-known online fashion and lifestyle platforms. Dig deeper amongst the T-shirts, jackets, and sneakers, and you’ll probably find a bargain that you grabbed during Cyber Week.

While snapping up a holiday bargain might be thrilling for consumers, it is serious business for Heinrich Hartmann, Head of Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) at Zalando. His team is responsible for making sure Zalando’s IT systems are properly tested and ready for peak times.

The challenge is even greater given the complexity of Zalando’s IT infrastructure. To meet the needs of 50 million active customers in 25 countries, Zalando runs 5,000 business applications across 200 Kubernetes clusters. Hartmann says, “Preparing for Cyber Week is a four-month, company-wide project with hundreds of engineers readying our infrastructure for load spikes that can be up to 10 times higher than usual as customers flock to the site.”

But there’s more to shopping than just website performance. Each request to the Zalando platform can trigger thousands of calls to systems across the company. “It’s not just a web page latency or availability challenge,” says Hartmann. “We must ensure that all our event-driven systems are up to the task, from price update applications to downstream logistics and fulfillment.”