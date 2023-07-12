Lastly, the company announced plans to launch Akamai Global Load Balancer later this quarter, the first of several planned integrated services following Akamai’s acquisition of Linode. The new global load balancing capabilities ensure no single point of failure, routing traffic requests to the optimal data center to minimize latency.

Akamai Global Load Balancer bridges existing functionality of Linode NodeBalancers for local traffic load balancing, with existing Akamai Global Traffic Manager and Application Load Balancer services. The resulting integration allows customers to select between local and global load balancing across Akamai’s network and rapidly expanding number of sites. The introduction of Akamai Global Load Balancer is a critical component of Akamai’s connected cloud vision.

The new cloud computing sites and capabilities are part of Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery that keeps applications and experiences closer and threats farther away. Announced in February, Akamai Connected Cloud builds on 25 years of experience scaling and securing the internet for the biggest companies in the world.

More information about Akamai Connected Cloud and Akamai Cloud Computing Services is available on the Akamai website.