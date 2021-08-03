Akamai Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution for protecting and delivering digital experiences, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Akamai’s excellent second quarter financial performance was highlighted by continued strong growth across our security solutions globally,” said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's Chief Executive Officer. “As the internet has become increasingly critical to consumers and businesses, our customers have turned to us more than ever to power and protect exceptional online experiences.”

Akamai delivered the following financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021:

Revenue: Revenue was $853 million, a 7% increase over second quarter 2020 revenue of $795 million and a 5% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by Product Group:

Security Technology Group revenue was $325 million, up 25% year-over-year and up 22% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Edge Technology Group revenue was $528 million, down 1% year-over-year and down 4% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by Geography:

U.S. revenue was $450 million, up 1% year-over-year

International revenue was $403 million, up 15% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $199 million, a 5% increase from second quarter 2020. GAAP operating margin for the second quarter was 23%, down 1 percentage point from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $270 million, a 5% increase from second quarter 2020. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the second quarter was 32%, flat compared to the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $156 million, a 3% decrease from second quarter 2020. Non-GAAP net income* was $233 million, a 3% increase from second quarter 2020.

EPS: GAAP EPS was $0.94 per diluted share, a 4% decrease from second quarter 2020 and a 9% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP EPS was $1.42 per diluted share, a 3% increase from second quarter 2020 and a 1% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* was $386 million, a 9% increase from second quarter 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin* for the second quarter was 45%, flat compared to the same period last year.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $378 million, or 44% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2021.

Share repurchases: Akamai spent $96 million in the second quarter of 2021 to repurchase 0.9 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $110.51 per share. The Company had 163 million shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2021.

* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions

Quarterly Conference Call

Akamai will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET that can be accessed through 1-844-578-9671 (or 1-508-637-5655 for international calls) and using passcode 3968976. A live webcast of the call may be accessed at www.akamai.com in the Investor section. In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling 1-855-859-2056 (or 1-404-537-3406 for international calls) and using passcode 3968976. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.