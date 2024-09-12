New Akamai Study Reveals 87% of DNBs Now Place Security Above Cost and Scalability in Cloud Provider Selection

DNBs are inherently “born in the cloud,” but securing life online remains a challenge for them as they struggle to leverage the full potential of emerging technology in cloud, data, and AI. They are prime targets for cyberattacks due to their extensive use of APIs and cloud-based infrastructures, exposing them to greater risk for phishing, account compromise, and ransomware, compared to traditional companies.

Akamai’s research revealed that DNBs are prioritizing API security at the top of their action list to address cloud security issues, with 9 in 10 stating that API security is a critical or important product feature when evaluating a cloud or security provider. Eighty-seven percent of DNBs state that security features outweigh even performance, reputation, scalability, and cost, when choosing a cloud provider. To combat increasing cyberthreats, DNBs will need support from their technology partners to identify potential weak links that can be exploited by cyber adversaries.

“APIs are the connective tissue in modern cloud-native infrastructures. To ensure agile, flexible, and secure operations, a modern security framework must provide advanced API security measures, regular API security audits, and high visibility into API activity,” said Jenkins.

Sectors most at risk include gaming, high technology, video media, and commerce. In the pursuit of innovation and speed to market, DNBs may launch applications and processes using APIs before security teams can properly evaluate them, resulting in increased exposure to potential cyberthreats. In ASEAN, phishing is a major concern for DNBs, leading them to prioritize investment in anti-phishing technologies more than their counterparts in the APJ region. Phishing tactics have evolved from email-based attacks to now include mobile devices and social media platforms. As a result, ASEAN invests more heavily in anti-phishing technologies compared to its counterparts in the APJ region.

As Asia’s DNBs tackle these complexity and security challenges on their cloud adoption journey, such insights provide a view into the path ahead for businesses of all backgrounds and cloud maturity. Cloud technologies and API-enabled services are now critical enablers of modern digital business, which will require new tools, skills, and partners to pave the way for successful adoption and implementation.

Asia’s Digital Native Businesses Prioritise Security for Sustainable Growth was commissioned by Akamai and conducted by Technology Advice. The study surveyed over 200 tech leaders across Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, and Greater China to uncover the key business priorities and technology concerns of Asian DNBs.