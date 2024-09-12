New Akamai Study Reveals 87% of DNBs Now Place Security Above Cost and Scalability in Cloud Provider Selection

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today revealed in a new study that Asia’s digital native businesses (DNBs) face growing security and technology complexity challenges as they accelerate cloud adoption, posing a risk to sustained business growth.
In the study, titled Asia’s Digital Native Businesses Prioritise Security for Sustainable Growth, DNBs are defined by their aggressive technology adoption. These businesses move at the speed of tech to keep up with customer demands to work, live, and play online. Akamai’s study reveals that 9 in 10 DNBs prioritize efficiency and productivity over the next 12 months and are investing in technologies such as cloud computing and application program interface (API)-enabled microservices. According to IDC, DNBs are expected to spend up to $128.9 billion on technology by 2026, with the highest spend growth rate in cloud-based technologies at 37.3%.
“Cutting-edge tech is at the core of DNA for digital native businesses — but this is both an opportunity and a challenge. Accelerated tech adoption is the potential Achilles’ heel for DNBs, with IT complexity ramping up to expose critical cyber risks that threaten cloud implementations and potentially business performance,” said Jay Jenkins, Chief Technology Officer for Akamai Cloud Computing. “For DNBs who are ‘born in the cloud’ to leverage their full potential, these businesses must find ways to maximize cloud performance and embrace a multicloud approach to avoid vendor lock-in, enhance flexibility, and maximize cloud service usage and costs.”