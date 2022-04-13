Akamai Technologies To Hold First Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Call On Tuesday, May 3, at 4:30 PM ET

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), announced today that the company will hold a conference call for investors on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will include the company’s first quarter 2022 financial results and may include forward-looking financial guidance from management. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet at Akamai’s Investor Relations page.

The live dial-in information for the conference call is:



U.S. only: (844) 578-9671

International: (508) 637-5655

Conference ID: 1488119



In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling (855) 859-2056 (or (404) 537-3406 for international calls) and using Conference ID: 1488119. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.