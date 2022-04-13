Akamai Technologies To Hold First Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Call On Tuesday, May 3, at 4:30 PM ET

© 2026 Akamai Technologies
Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), announced today that the company will hold a conference call for investors on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will include the company’s first quarter 2022 financial results and may include forward-looking financial guidance from management. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet at Akamai’s Investor Relations page.
The live dial-in information for the conference call is:
U.S. only: (844) 578-9671
International: (508) 637-5655
Conference ID: 1488119
In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling (855) 859-2056 (or (404) 537-3406 for international calls) and using Conference ID: 1488119. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.