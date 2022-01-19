Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, announced today that the company will hold a conference call for investors on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results and may include forward-looking financial guidance from management. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet at Akamai’s Investor Relations page.

The live dial-in information for the conference call is:

U.S. only: (844) 578-9671

International: (508) 637-5655

Conference ID: 7579719

In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling (855) 859-2056 (or (404) 537-3406 for international calls) and using Conference ID: 7579719. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.