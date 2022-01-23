Guardicore and Medigate Provide Zero Trust-enabled Ransomware Mitigation

Guardicore, the segmentation company simplifying Zero Trust enforcement and now part of Akamai, today announced a new technology integration with Medigate as part of its commitment to help HDOs fortify their security posture. Guardicore’s software-enabled micro-segmentation platform paired with Medigate’s IoHT-specialized security management platform provides HDOs complete visibility and control over their IoHT environment to prevent ransomware attacks.



“We’re committed to improving the security of healthcare IT networks, literally protecting patients’ lives during ransomware attacks,” said Sharon Besser, Sr. Director of Corporate Development at Akamai (former SVP Business Development, Guardicore). “It’s difficult to secure healthcare networks because they are a complex maze of multi-vendor medical devices, applications, and highly sensitive data. IT and security leaders using Guardicore and Medigate can quickly build a complete asset inventory and apply granular control policies protecting critical assets, medical equipment and endpoints to ensure they are properly protected from cyberthreats at scale.”



The interconnectivity of networked devices improves the patient experience and facilitates valuable data collection for healthcare providers, but it also introduces risk to healthcare organizations. This integration enables Guardicore customers to draw device classification and risk score information from Medigate to eliminate unnecessary communication flows and reduce their attack surface. Limiting east-west traffic improves the HDO's security posture and simplifies fulfilling compliance mandates detailed in Protected Health Information (PHI) security frameworks. The Guardicore solution also enables HDOs to ring-fence critical applications that traffic sensitive patient data automatically and on an as-needed basis.



Key benefits of the joint solution include:

Limiting Lateral Movement: Guardicore recommends specific security policies to reduce lateral movement and scale of ransomware breaches.

Guardicore recommends specific security policies to reduce lateral movement and scale of ransomware breaches. Enhanced Device Mapping: Medigate identifies and classifies IoT devices to produce a centralized, mapped environment.

Medigate identifies and classifies IoT devices to produce a centralized, mapped environment. Deep Insight: Richer data from devices improves threat detection capabilities and identifies malicious anomalies.

Richer data from devices improves threat detection capabilities and identifies malicious anomalies. Real-Time and Historical Views: Simplified view of complex environments by focusing on real-time data or established trends.

“Effective threat processing requires an intimate understanding of the HDO's connected landscape. From a practical perspective, it also requires an effective breach containment strategy,” said Medigate Co-Founder, Jonathan Langer. “For those very reasons, our integration with Guardicore’s segmentation platform is both timely and powerful."



To learn more about Guardicore and Medigate’s integration, please visit here.