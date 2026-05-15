- Healthcare organizations face frequent API incidents, with AI-linked attacks leading the way. Healthcare stands out for its frequency of API incidents. More than half of the organizations that faced API incidents reported four or more in the past 12 months, one of the highest rates across industries.
- Visibility into sensitive patient data flows remains a critical visibility gap. Although more than three-quarters of healthcare organizations say they have a full API inventory, very few actually know which of those APIs return sensitive data.
- Healthcare leaders are prioritizing AI security while API testing and runtime maturity continue to evolve. Securing AI technologies against attacks ranks as the top cybersecurity priority for healthcare organizations.
Key takeaways
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Attacks involving APIs linked to AI technologies, such as apps, agents, and large language models (LLMs), are the most common, accounting for 41% of reported incidents.
Although 76% of organizations claim to have a full API inventory, only 20% actually know which of those APIs return sensitive data like protected health information (PHI).
The top business impact is loss of productivity, as compromised applications cause essential processes to halt, followed by loss of reputation and high remediation costs that can exceed $1 million per incident.
Only 26% of organizations fully embed security testing at every stage of the software development lifecycle (SDLC), with many still relying on manual checks or testing only after deployment.
Securing AI technologies against attacks is the number one cybersecurity priority for 40% of healthcare organizations, with prompt injections being the top specific concern for AI/LLM-linked APIs.
Leaders should implement automated continuous discovery, embed advanced security testing into CI/CD pipelines, and use dedicated runtime protection to stop behavioral threats in real time.