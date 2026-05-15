Akamai’s security solutions are designed to support the Zero Trust Reference Architecture 2.0 and the Presidential Executive Order 14028.
Key takeaways
- Zero Trust is nonnegotiable for DoW resilience. Traditional perimeters don’t stop lateral movement between applications. Akamai provides microsegmentation and ZTNA to contain threats so that a single compromised device doesn’t lead to an agency-wide breach.
- MFA protects against sophisticated phishing. Standard passwords fail against modern machine-in-the-middle attacks, but deploying FIDO2-compliant, keyless MFA allows only verified employees to access sensitive government accounts.
- Visibility is the antidote to lateral movement. Persistent threats like ransomware thrive in opaque networks. Granular traffic visibility and agentless enforcement allow agencies to monitor and control “east-west” traffic and stop attackers from spreading through the infrastructure.
- Private CDN strengthens DoW security. Mixed-use infrastructure exposes government data to unnecessary risks. Using a private CDN with government-dedicated servers and paths keeps mission-critical content both isolated and highly available.
- Centralized API management protects vulnerable endpoints. Agencies cannot secure hidden endpoints that lack proper oversight. By assessing all API traffic and identifying sensitive data access in real time, security teams can remediate vulnerabilities before they are exploited.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Akamai has over 20 years of experience, supporting more than 255,000 DoW users and processing over 2 million daily authentications.
It provides industry-leading microsegmentation that limits the spread of persistent threats like ransomware by continuously monitoring and enforcing network policies for all devices.
The solution provides a web application firewall (WAF), bot mitigation, API protection, and Layer 7 distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection.
A private CDN offers government-only infrastructure with dedicated servers and network paths separate from commercial traffic, strengthening compliance and providing high availability.
Agencies see a significant reduction in data egress costs from cloud providers and can leverage a managed service model that reduces IT overhead while maintaining predictable, government-friendly pricing.
By securing a significant portion of global internet traffic, Akamai gains unparalleled visibility to offer real-time threat feeds, government-specific monitoring, and predictive analytics to forecast potential incidents.