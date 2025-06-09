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Daniel Messing

Posts by Daniel Messing

Two Botnets, One Flaw: Mirai Spreads Through Wazuh Vulnerability

June 09, 2025Daniel Messing and Kyle Lefton

Akamai SIRT identified an active exploitation of the remotely exploitable unsafe deserialization vulnerability CVE-2025-24016 against Wazuh servers.

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DigiEver Fix That IoT Thing!

December 19, 2024Daniel Messing,  Kyle Lefton,  and Larry Cashdollar

A vulnerability in DigiEver DS-2105 Pro DVRs is being exploited to spread a Mirai variant that has been modified to use improved encryption algorithms.

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