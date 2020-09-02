While these numbers do not tell you much about UX -- for example, two pages with the same number of requests or weight can render differently, depending on the order in which resources are requested -- they can act as a first check on web page performance. LightWallet can keep track of the size and quantity of page resources based on your definition.

Establishing baseline metrics

Using synthetic testing, which replicates user actions under simulated conditions, you can establish a baseline for online performance by measuring response and load times as well as page assets and size. These user-centric performance metrics are typically conducted in a non-production environment to simulate the experience of loading a page.

Synthetic testing simulates online performance for real users based on geographic location, connection, and device. These metrics establish testing standards, and can provide ongoing checks that alert you if performance thresholds are not being met. However, the periodic performance snapshots that synthetic monitoring provides are limited to the scripts, locations, and schedules you develop. You can't measure what you don't know. The only way to truly understand how your site performs for users is through real user monitoring (RUM).

Monitoring real users

To find the right level of performance for your websites and applications to meet your business goals, you need to define key performance indicator (KPI) measurements that assess user satisfaction. The challenge is that measuring the quality of UX is often site- and context-specific. For example, a page might be fast for one user on a 5G network, but slow for another user on a 2G network -- or appear to load quickly, but then respond slowly to user interaction. Synthetic testing measures your application, while RUM provides insight into real user experiences.

When measuring performance, it is essential to be precise and refer to performance in terms of objective criteria that can be quantitatively measured. However, even an objective, quantitative measurement does not apply to all cases. For instance, a server could respond with a minimal page that appears to load immediately, but then defers fetching content and displaying anything on that page until several seconds after the load event fires. While this page technically has a fast load time, that figure does not reflect how a user actually experiences the page loading.

RUM also identifies how first- and third-party scripts affect page load, UX, and business results. According to analysis by thirdpartyweb.today, 57% of JavaScript execution time on the web is spent on third-party code. Data collected across the top 4 million sites shows that advertising accounts for the largest chunk of third-party scripts, followed by hosting platforms and social. RUM helps you understand how these scripts impact user experiences and where you need to prioritize taking action based on your business and customer objectives.