MOVEit SQLi Zero-Day (CVE-2023-34362) Exploited by CL0P Ransomware Group

Exploit chain

There has been a lot of information published about this vulnerability. However, the full exploit details have yet to be made public. Based on public information, analysis done by the Akamai Security Intelligence Group, and the data seen in our logs, we have a solid idea of how moveitisapi.dll is being used to perform SQLi.

Additionally, our team met with the Progress security team for an information-sharing session in which we shared our analysis and other information relating to indicators of compromise (IOCs). Based on this meeting, we are able to confirm that Akamai Adaptive Security Engine protected and continues to protect our mutual customers against this attack.



We may publish more details about our analysis and exploit chain once enough time has passed to allow for patching.

Concealing the operation

The CL0P group made several attempts to stay undetected and complicate analysis.

First, the name of the uploaded web shell was “human2.aspx”, which is very similar to the legitimate MOVEit file implementing the web interface: named “human.aspx”.

Second, accessing the web shell required a password to be sent via the “X-siLock-Comment” header. If the header was missing or the password was incorrect, the web shell would return a 404 Not Found response. Oftentimes, the easiest way to to find a web shell is to send a simple GET request. If the page does not exist then a 404 is returned. Having the web shell return a 404 only prevents the easiest way of discovery. With a few additional steps you can compare the web shell’s 404 response to the server's normal 404 response and see the difference between the two responses.

Third, the headers used to control the web shell and send exploits used names that are very similar to MOVEits original header names. For example, “X-siLock-Comment” is used to transmit the web shell password. Other information from the MOVEit database was exfiltrated via similarly named headers: “X-siLock-Step2” and “X-siLock-Step3”.

Exploitation detection

Exploitation attempts can be identified in several ways.

Known indicators of compromise (IOCs)

Progress Software and the security community have published many host- and network-based indicators of compromise including IP addresses, file hashes, and YARA rules.

Network administrators can inspect network traffic and IIS logs, and scan assets in the network to find known IOCs and thus identify exploited machines.

Adaptive Security Engine customers can inspect their WAF logs for signs of exploitation. If their MOVEit hosts were targeted, they should see SQLi attack group triggers targeting “/moveitisapi/moveitisapi.dll”.

Threat hunting



Servers that run the vulnerable software should be investigated and scanned for anomalous behavior even if known IOCs were not detected on them. For example, after inspecting the payload the attackers used, we see it resulted in an aspx web shell being dropped to the root directory of the server at <DriveLetter>: \MOVEitTransfer\wwwroot\. he web shell deployed in the original attack campaign was named human2.aspx, but this indicator could easily change.

Instead of only relying on static IOCs, we recommend employing anomaly-based threat hunting methods on vulnerable servers. In this specific case, one approach could be checking the root directory of the MOVEit server to find any aspx files that were recently created. aspx files are relatively static in nature and aren't usually modified or created, so a new addition could be suspicious and should be investigated. Additional suspicious file paths were published in the initial Progress advisory and in a recent CISA #StopRansomware advisory.



Akamai Guardicore Segmentation customers can use the Insight query illustrated in Figure 4 to locate such files.