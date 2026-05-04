The New Ouroboros Technique and How It Fits in dMSA’s Security Model

Delegated Managed Service Accounts (dMSAs) are one of the most meaningful identity changes Microsoft has introduced to Active Directory in years. They were designed to solve a real operational problem: moving services off legacy service accounts without breaking the environments that still depend on them.

But a dMSA is not just a migration feature. It also appears to introduce a different security model for managed service identities, shifting away from direct password retrieval and toward a Kerberos-based authentication flow that is intended to be more secure.

In this blog post, we’ll explore what changed in that model, explain what dMSA protects and how, and identify where that security boundary is frequently misunderstood.

Note: This post is a companion to Andrew Schwartz’s Huntress write-up on Ouroboros. Andrew’s post covers the Ouroboros chain directly; ours focuses on the broader dMSA security model and the assumptions behind it. Briefly, Ouroboros is an account takeover and persistence primitive: A user with sufficient permissions over a dMSA object can gain control over the dMSA itself and over the privileges of the superseded account, and can even turn the dMSA into a way to authorize its own use.