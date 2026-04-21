CVE-2025-29635: Mirai Campaign Targets D-Link Devices

Much of the request seen in Figure 3 matches the PoC exploit in Figure 2, but there are a few key differences. For one, this attempt does not contain certain headers, such as a Referer and Accept-Language. It provides no authentication in the form of tokens, or session IDs, whether in headers or the body.

However, it seems that the firmware likely fails to validate the presence or validity of these fields and values. With this flaw, the router extracts the value that ends up in the command buffer from the request body without checking which form field it came from. If the parser treats any key or value pair in the body as a candidate for the macaddr field, or just copies the whole body into the buffer, an attacker could supply the malicious payload under any arbitrary name, such as parameter.

Therefore, although this exploitation attempt has some key differences to the PoC exploit, it targets the same vulnerable code path and triggers the same system() call, which executes the supplied shell command chain.