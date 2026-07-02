Fabián Calvo, Director of Solutions Engineering, Latin America and Costa Rica Site Leader

Fabián Calvo is Director of Akamai’s Latin America Solutions Engineering organization and Site Leader for Akamai’s Costa Rica Center of Excellence. In his role, he oversees a team of Solutions Engineers who partner with regional sales groups to identify and solve customer challenges through Akamai’s industry-leading solutions. As Costa Rica’s Site Leader, he collaborates with local teams and global leaders across the business to ensure a thriving culture and continuous growth.

Previously, Calvo held multiple roles at Akamai supporting customer acquisition and revenue growth goals across North America. He has partnered with cross-functional teams and sales leaders to develop programs and initiatives that support regional go-to-market strategies across various industry segments. Additionally, he has been an active member of the Site Leadership structure through the evolution of Akamai’s site in Costa Rica and is currently part of Akamai’s Latin America Operating Committee.

Calvo holds more than 20 years of experience in technology, and a degree in business administration and additional studies in computer science, networking, and telematics.