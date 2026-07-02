Kate Prouty is Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Akamai. As CIO, she oversees Akamai’s Information Technology organization, responsible for business transformation including global strategy, development, and operation of the applications and IT infrastructure that enable agile and efficient user experiences for Akamai’s customers, employees, and partners. She is based at the company’s global headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Prouty joined Akamai in 1999 and has led a long and distinguished career at the company, leading the transformation of Akamai’s business processes with an emphasis on flexibility, agility, and user experience. She has been instrumental in developing systems that have been foundational to the company’s growth and scale, including the implementation of Akamai’s enterprise resource planning systems, the network statistics system that is used across the company to better understand how our customers are using our deployed network, and our network supply chain to ensure the smooth operation of the business and best serve Akamai’s customers. Prior to becoming CIO, she collaborated closely with leaders across the company in HR, Finance, Platform Engineering, Product Development, Services, and Sales. She brings to the role an adept understanding of the criticality of security, risk, and compliance across the industry and Akamai’s business.

Prior to joining Akamai, she held a variety of technology positions including in network administration, system administration, database administration, and software implementation at Fleet Financial and Digitas.

Prouty holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Keene State College and is a graduate of the Greater Boston Executive Program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management. She co-chairs the Executive Women’s Network at Akamai and is a member of the board of directors of the nonprofit organization Delta Projects, which supports and empowers people with intellectual challenges.