What Is a Vector Database?

In AI, a vector is a numerical array or list of numbers that represents an object that can contain various types of data, such as text, an image, or audio, in a form that a machine can understand. Each number in the vector corresponds to a specific feature or attribute of the object. For example:

In natural language processing, a vector might represent the semantic meaning of a word or sentence. For instance, in large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, sentences are transformed into vectors to facilitate semantic search and context-aware tasks.

In image recognition, a vector might capture features like color, shape, or texture.

Vectors are used because they allow complex data to be transformed into a mathematical format, making it easier for machine learning models to process, analyze, and find patterns.