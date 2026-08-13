Clone the project:

git clone https://github.com/akamai-developers/rag-langgraph-k8s-quickstart.git

cd rag-langgraph-k8s-quickstart

Copy the Terraform example file and configure it with your Akamai Cloud API token and preferred resource settings:

cp terraform/terraform.tfvars.example terraform/terraform.tfvars

Provision the LKE cluster, two PostgreSQL databases, and Object Storage bucket:

cd terraform

terraform init

terraform plan

terraform apply

Keep Terraform outputs secure. They contain sensitive connection details.