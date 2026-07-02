Our exclusive global threat intelligence reveals how automated campaigns target commerce organizations. Threat actors continue to aggressively exploit the core transactional fabric of modern retail. Download this definitive report to learn:
- More than 17 trillion global bots hit commerce in 2025
- Bot counts increased by 63% across APAC, more than any other region
- API web attacks grew 9% between Q4 2024 and Q4 2025, surpassing application attacks
- 84% of Layer 7 DDoS attacks on commerce targeted retail