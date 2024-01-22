DELIFE Delivers a Unique Shopping Experience with Help from Akamai and Deutsche Telekom Carrier

Starting as a two-man company in Bavaria in 2008, DELIFE has grown into one of the leading companies in the e-commerce furniture sector in Germany. The company is passionate about creating unique furniture for anyone who wants to transform their house into a home. DELIFE strives to produce furniture that reflects the values they live by: sustainability, highest possible quality, and the joy of being comfortable in one's own home. We are delighted that such a dynamic brand has chosen to work with Akamai and Deutsche Telekom Carrier to deliver a high-quality experience to their customers.

As a company that aims to make it possible for everyone to share a feeling of luxury at an affordable price, it is essential to ensure a safe and seamless online shopping experience. This is where Akamai comes into play. DELIFE has chosen Akamai App & API Protector for one-stop, zero-compromise security for their website, applications, and APIs. Recognized as a leading attack detection solution in the market, App & API Protector is easy to implement and use. It delivers automatic updates for security protections and provides holistic visibility into traffic and attacks.



DELIFE is committed to delivering around-the-clock support for their customers, so they have set up a free hotline and chat function to provide immediate support at any time during business hours. DELIFE has also chosen Akamai’s content delivery network to power their website for the high-quality delivery of extraordinary digital experiences. With Akamai’s help, DELIFE is able to optimize and enhance visual media for every user, on any device, no matter where in the world they might be browsing from. This is all essential for DELIFE, especially in the run-up to the busy festive shopping season when their website sees a surge in demand.



Speaking about DELIFE’s collaboration with Akamai and Deutsche Telekom, Andreas Hofrichter, Team Lead of System Administration at DELIFE, said, “We’re delighted with the experience and it has been fantastic to partner together to give our customers the experience they have grown to expect for us. We really see the teams at Akamai and Deutsche Telekom as extensions of our own teams and the support we are getting from them is top-class. The future is bright for our collaboration and I am excited to see us break new ground in the new year.”

