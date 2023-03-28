Akamai
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

How VTG Protects Its Infrastructure with Help from Akamai

March 28, 2023 United Kingdom — London

Headquartered in Hamburg, VTG is an international asset and logistics company with a strong focus on rail. Besides leasing out rail freight wagons and tank containers, the Group provides multimodal logistical services and integrated digital solutions. Its fleet comprises around 88,500 rail freight wagons and 5,000 tank containers. This highly diversified portfolio gives VTG’s customers an excellent platform for the international transportation of goods. The company also develops individually tailored logistics solutions across all industries. We’re delighted that this multi-faceted business has decided to partner with us to deploy our Akamai Guardicore Segmentation solution.

The transportation of liquids and sensitive goods for a number of high-profile clients from pretty much any industry is a huge focus for VTG. Top examples include the chemical, petroleum, automotive, agriculture and paper industries. To provide a smooth customer experience for such an impressive portfolio, it is imperative for VTG to maintain a high level of security for their operations and this is where the Akamai Guardicore Segmentation solution comes into play.

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation helps companies and institutions to achieve a higher level of security more quickly and easily, with no downtime. Unlike other segmentation solutions like legacy firewalls and VLANs, Akamai Guardicore Segmentation integrates deep visibility of the entire IT environment into its policy engine. This allows our customers to create more granular security policies with accuracy and certainty.

Speaking about the collaboration with Akamai, Tobias Tiede, IT Security Manager and Architect at VTG said: ‘We are very pleased to be working with Akamai. Their position as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant was one of the reasons we chose Akamai. Their microsegmentation solution is flexible, easy to manage, and gives us unprecedented visibility into data connections on the network. We look forward to our continued collaboration and to working together to ensure a high level of security for VTG.’

Guardicore’s industry-leading microsegmentation solution was added to Akamai’s extensive Zero Trust security portfolio to provide comprehensive protections to the enterprise, defend against threat actors and the spread of malware and ransomware.

We also completed acquisition of Linode to provide businesses with a developer-friendly and massively distributed platform to build, run and secure applications.

About VTG

Headquartered in Hamburg, VTG GmbH is an international asset owner and logistics company with a strong focus on rail. Besides hiring out rail freight wagons and tank containers, it also provides multimodal logistical services and integrated digital solutions. The company’s fleet includes around 88,500 rail freight wagons – mostly tank wagons, intermodal wagons, standard freight wagons and sliding-wall wagons – as well as about 5,000 tank containers.

This diversified service portfolio gives VTG’s customers a robust platform for international freight transportation, based on which the company develops made-to-measure logistical solutions for any and every industry. Over many years, VTG has accumulated granular expertise across the entire transport chain – expertise that is now flanked by smart technology. The Group likewise combines a wealth of experience with a specialized knowledge of the transportation of liquid and sensitive goods in particular. Its customers include a plethora of leading companies representing the chemicals, petroleum, automotive and paper industries, agriculture and virtually every other sector besides.

VTG posted revenue of EUR 1,221 million and an operating profit (EBITDA) of EUR 472 million in the 2021 financial year. The Hamburg-based company’s subsidiaries and affiliates give it a sizable footprint in Europe, North America and Eurasia. Effective December 31, 2021, VTG employed around 2,150 people worldwide.

More information at www.vtg.com.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

Share