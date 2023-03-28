How VTG Protects Its Infrastructure with Help from Akamai

Headquartered in Hamburg, VTG is an international asset and logistics company with a strong focus on rail. Besides leasing out rail freight wagons and tank containers, the Group provides multimodal logistical services and integrated digital solutions. Its fleet comprises around 88,500 rail freight wagons and 5,000 tank containers. This highly diversified portfolio gives VTG’s customers an excellent platform for the international transportation of goods. The company also develops individually tailored logistics solutions across all industries. We’re delighted that this multi-faceted business has decided to partner with us to deploy our Akamai Guardicore Segmentation solution.

The transportation of liquids and sensitive goods for a number of high-profile clients from pretty much any industry is a huge focus for VTG. Top examples include the chemical, petroleum, automotive, agriculture and paper industries. To provide a smooth customer experience for such an impressive portfolio, it is imperative for VTG to maintain a high level of security for their operations and this is where the Akamai Guardicore Segmentation solution comes into play.

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation helps companies and institutions to achieve a higher level of security more quickly and easily, with no downtime. Unlike other segmentation solutions like legacy firewalls and VLANs, Akamai Guardicore Segmentation integrates deep visibility of the entire IT environment into its policy engine. This allows our customers to create more granular security policies with accuracy and certainty.

Speaking about the collaboration with Akamai, Tobias Tiede, IT Security Manager and Architect at VTG said: ‘We are very pleased to be working with Akamai. Their position as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant was one of the reasons we chose Akamai. Their microsegmentation solution is flexible, easy to manage, and gives us unprecedented visibility into data connections on the network. We look forward to our continued collaboration and to working together to ensure a high level of security for VTG.’

Guardicore’s industry-leading microsegmentation solution was added to Akamai’s extensive Zero Trust security portfolio to provide comprehensive protections to the enterprise, defend against threat actors and the spread of malware and ransomware.

We also completed acquisition of Linode to provide businesses with a developer-friendly and massively distributed platform to build, run and secure applications.