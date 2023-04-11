Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today revealed that 95% of channel partners agree that cloud computing is a key priority for their customers’ 2023 strategy. However, not all businesses plan to or are able to invest heavily in the space. Willingness to spend varies greatly, with 27% planning to spend below 20% of their IT budget on cloud and 33% planning to spend above 40% of their budget.

Results are based on a survey of 386 respondents across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Japan, China, India, Singapore, and South Korea. The survey was conducted to glean insights into partners’ perspectives on IT budget priorities, and their customers’ 2023 cloud strategy.

“In our conversations with partners, we see that organizations are walking the fine line between investing in cloud as well as being frugal in light of the macroeconomic headwinds. We believe the solution lies in working with a developer-friendly cloud and compute ecosystem that can offer them both flexibility and cost-effectiveness, while avoiding bill shock,” explained Tatsuya Suzuki, Regional VP, APJ Carrier and Channel, Akamai.

“Even as the industry landscape continues to evolve and increase in complexity, Akamai seeks to accelerate the ambitions of our partners as they help their customers harness the potential of the cloud. We will offer expanded product roadmaps in the new year, across the areas of cloud, security, and delivery to achieve the overarching goal of making life better for billions of people, billions of times a day,” concluded Suzuki.