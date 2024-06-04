DDoS Attacks Rising Faster in EMEA than Anywhere Else, According to New Akamai Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today released a new State of the Internet report that has revealed DDoS attack events are rising the fastest in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Titled Fighting the Heat: EMEA’s Rising DDoS Threats, the report has found that in the EMEA region, the United Kingdom is bearing the brunt of over one-quarter (26%) of all DDoS attacks in the region, followed by Saudi Arabia (22%) and Germany (9%) as the top three most targeted nation-states.

Throughout 2023, the number of EMEA DDoS attack events climbed to almost 2,500, more than three times as high as those experienced in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) and Latin America (LATAM) combined.

The complexity and severity of DDoS attacks have been transformed by geopolitical motives, which is why there’s been an increase in hacktivism and nation-state-sponsored attacks alike. DDoS is a popular tool in the toolboxes of politically motivated hacktivists and nation-state–sponsored attackers. For example, in the ongoing cyber war between Ukrainian and Russian actors, DDoS incidents have played a significant role as hacktivists have found these low-cost attacks to be effective.