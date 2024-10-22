MediaHub Australia Taps Akamai's Cloud and Security Solutions to Boost Business Efficiency

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced an expanded relationship with MediaHub Australia, one of the largest broadcast services providers in the southern hemisphere, which has selected Akamai’s cloud computing platform to support its business growth and productivity demands after years using Akamai’s security solutions.

MediaHub chose Akamai’s cloud computing platform due to its high performance, scalability, affordability and ease of use to help the organisation successfully distribute workloads and applications and improve overall customer experience.

The deployment of Akamai’s cloud computing platform ensured that MediaHub’s external, online presence enhanced its standing amongst peers and stakeholders as it transitioned from an external web management environment to an in-house setting.

“Akamai’s cloud and security solutions have allowed us to continue growing our business in an extremely challenging and technologically advancing industry. Our growth would have been limited without these products, which have assisted MediaHub in winning new business by underwriting the quality of our overall service offering,” said Alan Sweeney, CEO at MediaHub. “Being able to easily and efficiently manage our web presence has provided a strong sense of security and reassurance of service for our clients. The future is all about tailoring the right solutions for our clients, and we are on track, delivering continually improved performance across our teams and for our customers.”

With MediaHub operating in a dynamic area of technology and broadcasting that serves millions of viewers, it is critical to ensure the right security tools and measures are utilised. The organisation selected Akamai’s Enterprise Application Access, a Zero Trust Network Access solution, for secure, real-time identity-based access to enterprise applications.

Akamai’s technology has helped MediaHub ensure secure, virtual access to applications for approximately 300 users, which include both clients and staff. The ongoing security deployments and integrations means that remote work has become a reality for staff through a secure platform, building on the 100% uptime achieved during the pandemic.

“The pandemic forced us to change the way we worked. We had to find a solution quickly where we would be able to work from home while requiring intensive internet resources and bandwidth. It was because of Akamai that we were able to achieve it. We were the only broadcast services provider in Australia able to fully work from home - a feat that would have been impossible without Akamai’s help. We can confidently say now that wherever we are, we can work securely regardless of the situation,” said Simon Scott, Chief Digital and Information Officer at MediaHub.

MediaHub also uses Akamai’s Enterprise Threat Protector to proactively identify and block targeted threats such as ransomware and malware.

“As a prominent Australian broadcast services provider, it is vital for MediaHub to offer the latest broadcasting solutions to customers, with security and reliability at the forefront,” said James Richmond, Regional Director ANZ at Akamai. “We’re pleased that Akamai’s cloud and security offerings have empowered MediaHub to meet the challenges of cost, performance, and scale while delivering consistent, high-quality services to all users.”

MediaHub offers more than 400 channels of playout and services, including live streaming, terrestrial broadcast services, archive storage, connectivity, media asset management, and content and commercial delivery to leading local and international broadcasters.