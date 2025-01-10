Eyevinn Technology

As a consultancy that helps clients navigate tech strategy and video development, Eyevinn understands the full potential — and hurdles — of open source. The process from evaluation to deployment can be complex and time-consuming.

To make open source adoption as simple as clicking a button, Eyevinn launched Open Source Cloud. “We built our architecture to be cloud agnostic, powered by open source tools. With Kubernetes as our orchestrator, we have the flexibility to choose the cloud computing provider that suits us best,” explained Jonas Birmé, VP R&D for Eyevinn.