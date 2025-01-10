Since 2013, Eyevinn Technology has specialized in streaming media technology for broadcast, TV, and streaming video. Its deep expertise and open source contributions have solidified Eyevinn’s reputation as a trusted independent consultancy. When Eyevinn decided to launch the world’s first managed media services based on open source, it chose Akamai as its cloud provider.
Enabling sustainable video streaming
Making it easier to get started with open source
As a consultancy that helps clients navigate tech strategy and video development, Eyevinn understands the full potential — and hurdles — of open source. The process from evaluation to deployment can be complex and time-consuming.
To make open source adoption as simple as clicking a button, Eyevinn launched Open Source Cloud. “We built our architecture to be cloud agnostic, powered by open source tools. With Kubernetes as our orchestrator, we have the flexibility to choose the cloud computing provider that suits us best,” explained Jonas Birmé, VP R&D for Eyevinn.
Akamai Cloud stands out
As Eyevinn evaluated partners, it sought a provider that could scale with growing global demands while ensuring security and data integrity. After narrowing its options, it chose Akamai Cloud.
“Akamai gave us compute power, network capabilities, Kubernetes as a service, and global reach — all at a competitive price,” said Birmé. “Plus, it’s a leader in security and privacy.”
Deployment was a breeze. “We just logged in, spun up a Kubernetes control panel, and seamlessly integrated our streaming pipelines,” Birmé added.
Bringing its vision to life
With its Kubernetes-based platform live, Eyevinn has fully realized the benefits of partnering with Akamai. “Akamai handles all our infrastructure and offers excellent support. And developers on our platform enjoy compute power close to them,” said Birmé.
By offering a managed service that simplifies deployment, Eyevinn eliminates the usual setup headaches, allowing developers to focus on integrating open source software into their solutions. “Developers can sign up for free and get started with a click. And they’re not locked in — they can move their software off the platform whenever they want,” added Birmé.
Eyevinn also drives a sustainable open source model, sharing revenue with developers who build on the platform. “Easier access means more users and valuable feedback for developers, fueling constant improvement. We even auto-detect when developers qualify for a revenue share. All of this adds up to delivering the value we envisioned,” concluded Birmé.
About Eyevinn Technology
Eyevinn is an independent consultancy firm specializing in video technology and media distribution. Located in Stockholm, Sweden, famous for its prominence in internet technology, Eyevinn consultants are thought leaders within video streaming brought together by our passion for media solutions, helping our customers with tech strategy and video development.
Eyevinn is the organizer of Streaming Tech Sweden, a technology conference about video streaming. We believe that sharing knowledge and networking benefits our community.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.