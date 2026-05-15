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Proven results from small teams on G2

26–58% faster deployment

Go live in about 1.4 months with streamlined setup vs. AWS and Azure.*

50–56% faster time-to-value

Reach ROI in about 8 months with predictable pricing and faster ramp up.

89% in-house deployment

Deploy with your own team to maintain control and keep cloud costs internal.

*Based on G2 Winter 2026 reports.

Rated a leading IaaS provider

Easiest Setup, Small Business, Winter 2026

G2 Easiest Setup

Best ROI, Mid-Market, Winter 2026

G2 Best Estimated ROI

Easiest to use, Mid-Market, Winter 2026

G2 Easiest to Use

Most Implementable, Mid-Market, Winter 2026

G2 Most Implementable

*See Promotion Redemption Rules and Conditions

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