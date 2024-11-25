Every aspect of SharePlay was built and designed to help users get discovered, with features that add up to a fully immersive platform that encourages community and competition. Enabling this at scale requires advanced infrastructure. As founder and CEO Manuel Odhe explained, “Fast content delivery is essential. The user experience can’t be interrupted.”

To complement its specialized infrastructure, SharePlay needed a cloud service provider that could reliably deliver on high gamer expectations. It also wanted to cut the costs it was incurring with AWS. “As a startup on a tight budget, we can’t afford unexpected charges for AWS S3 buckets,” explained Odhe.