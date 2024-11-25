For gamers tired of being overlooked on other platforms, SharePlay Interactive is shaking things up. This cutting-edge live-streaming platform revolutionizes discoverability and engagement. It also ensures that even brand-new streamers can shine right alongside the pros by equipping them with an intuitive interface, smart algorithms, and a modern user experience. Simply put, SharePlay bridges the gap between creators and their communities with shared experiences and the ability to maximize earning potential. SharePlay teamed with Akamai for cloud computing services that would ensure lightning-fast content delivery on its innovative platform.
Redefining the gaming space
Differentiating with infrastructure
Every aspect of SharePlay was built and designed to help users get discovered, with features that add up to a fully immersive platform that encourages community and competition. Enabling this at scale requires advanced infrastructure. As founder and CEO Manuel Odhe explained, “Fast content delivery is essential. The user experience can’t be interrupted.”
To complement its specialized infrastructure, SharePlay needed a cloud service provider that could reliably deliver on high gamer expectations. It also wanted to cut the costs it was incurring with AWS. “As a startup on a tight budget, we can’t afford unexpected charges for AWS S3 buckets,” explained Odhe.
Seamlessly deploying cloud computing services
To cost-effectively deliver sub-second video latency and seamless global viewing experiences, SharePlay turned to Akamai’s cloud services.
“It was fast and easy to implement Akamai’s optimized cloud computing services. Between the intuitive dashboard, Terraform in one node, and Persistent Volume Cluster driver, Akamai enables the fastest speed spin-up time of any services we've ever used,” Odhe said.
Transforming infrastructure and operations
Migrating from AWS to Akamai was a game changer for SharePlay’s infrastructure. “Akamai has given us more uptime, faster throughput, and better traffic management,” Odhe noted. And with consistent pricing, SharePlay gained a firmer grip on costs. “No more unexpected S3 charges — it’s been a huge relief.”
Teaming with a top player
According to Odhe, Akamai has been instrumental in SharePlay’s growth. “As one of the top players in the cloud space – and a great partner – Akamai has been key in helping us hit our goals.”
Looking ahead, SharePlay is gearing up to expand its esports league, the SharePlay League, alongside the ongoing PlayBowl tournament series, with open beta set to debut in 2025. With Akamai’s low-latency streaming and seamless service, Odhe is confident gamers will have an exceptional experience. “We’re excited to keep growing with Akamai, making our platform even more accessible to users worldwide,” he concluded.
About SharePlay Interactive
SharePlay Interactive redefines how gamers, streamers, and creators connect through immersive, interactive experiences. With AI-powered tools for monetization, engagement, and discoverability, SharePlay bridges the gap between creators and their communities, driving growth, interaction, and connection. Whether you’re competing, streaming, or viewing, SharePlay creates a dynamic environment that brings creators and communities closer together. Learn more about SharePlay’s innovative features and upcoming events at SharePlay.tv.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.