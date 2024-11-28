One of MTI’s core businesses is its healthcare unit, serving 550,000 subscribers who access personal health data through their smartphones. Keeping up with the rapid pace of technological change, MTI utilizes cutting-edge cloud services, APIs, and innovative tools. Always on the lookout for the latest tech, it wanted to explore how Akamai Cloud could further enhance its capabilities.

“Our web services and internal authentication infrastructure demand a lot of resources, which leads to hefty cloud costs,” explained Norio Akama, SRE Manager for MTI’s healthcare business. “By leveraging edge computing, we can not only cut costs but also optimize performance.”