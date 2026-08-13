Understanding and addressing societal risks and increasing the resilience of communities and society require mountains of data and powerful infrastructure. Just ask the team at the Institute for Public Policy Research & Analysis (IPPRA), one of the world’s most advanced centers for risk-related teaching, research, and outreach arising from natural, technological, and human hazards. Based at the University of Oklahoma (OU), IPPRA combines leading-edge modeling with an interdisciplinary approach among experts in policy and those in psychology, communication, engineering, and other disciplines. The result is a better way to help communities become more resilient when facing these risks.



Joe Ripberger and Matthew Henderson are part of the team behind IPPRA’s mission. Their work is making the world a safer place. “We study all sorts of risks, ranging from those related to energy security and nuclear weapons on the national security side, all the way to public health risks like natural hazards,” said Ripberger, who serves as the Deputy Director for Research at IPPRA.



Since this work began at OU, IPPRA’s role and the diversity of risk scenarios it addresses have grown. Originally focused on risk and crisis management, the Institute now operates as an interdisciplinary school with researchers who have worked with some of the most pivotal scientific organizations in the world, including the National Science Foundation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Department of Energy.



Some of the Institute’s work includes partnering with the National Weather Service to create surveys that analyze how people receive, understand, and take protective actions in response to different kinds of weather alerts, forecasts, and warnings. Researchers examine the collected data to work on the local and regional levels and create messaging that accurately communicates when dangerous weather systems are approaching a community.



Another research project compared perceptions and misinformation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020, the IPPRA team began analyzing millions of social media posts regarding the pandemic and compared that data with surveys conducted across the country. Researchers then compared the datasets to understand better how misinformation and individual perceptions of the pandemic influenced behaviors.



This critical and timely research helps policymakers better understand how accurate messages about health information influence behaviors. It also helps them measure how misinformation can affect behaviors that lead to negative health outcomes.