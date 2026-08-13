For East West Travel, global reach is the cornerstone of its business. The company aggregates real-time flight inventory, booking, ticketing, and after-sales services for travel platforms around the world. Doing so reliably via its deeply integrated systems and API demands always-on availability and consistently low latency.

“Providing global customers with local service, rapid response times, and high concurrent processing is only possible with large-scale distributed cloud infrastructure,” explained Ethan Pei, Head of Infrastructure for East West Travel.

As the travel industry raced toward automation and smart technology adoption, East West Travel intensified its investment in engineering efficiency and international expansion. But its previous cloud providers couldn’t keep pace with the requirements of a highly concurrent, globalized platform.