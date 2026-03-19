You can hear a lot of noise in the background. As you can see, the second season of the Siddhartha Bank Nepal Premier League has been a phenomenal success. And when NPL comes live on DishHome GO, the excitement is double. The clear picture, the sound, the energy. So we needed a partner we could trust, a partner with the proven expertise in technology, platform, and people.



The world knows of Akamai as one of the pioneers in the content delivery network space. We then naturally pivoted into cloud infrastructure where our customers can not only deliver and secure, but also build on Akamai.

Our strategy was to minimize friction as much as possible in the tech stack we deployed. We deployed an end-to-end Akamai Cloud platform, which included transcoding, packaging, Live Origin, and content protection. They optimized images with Image Manager, and they secured our DNS and application through SDNS and App and API services. Integrating our application, content processing, security, to ensure DishHome GO had a single future-proof solution.



The app is hosted on Akamai, the data is stored on us. We became a one-stop shop. We successfully handled a record-breaking viewership of more than 3 billion views and a historic traffic spike of 7 billion hits. This is a first for any OTT platform in Nepal. Every time you put something behind a paywall, you can be absolutely sure that there are a whole bunch of malicious attackers who are trying to actually pirate the content.



And which is why you need a defense-in-depth security strategy. It ranges from a combination of media encryption to enhanced proxy detection to token revocation to DRM. So we had to use a combination of several different techniques. With Akamai security controls and also session tracking, we were able to mitigate more than 15 million piracy attempts, which is really amazing.



Along with these solutions, they also leverage our underlying observability platform because as attacks are happening, the ability to, you know, visualize and respond to them in real time. The definitive feature of our partnership with Akamai is trust, complete trust.



We experienced zero downtime across the entire tournament, and any potential issues were resolved before they impacted the user experience. This is testament to the robustness of DishHome and Akamai platform. When we look back in time, this would be a very pivotal moment where we delivered one of the largest sporting events in Nepal in such a short span of time whilst delivering a best-in-class experience.



They delivered exactly what they promised: a secure, scalable, and stable streaming solution that helped us broadcast a global event with full confidence and take the DishHome brand to the next level. We couldn't be more prouder of this story.