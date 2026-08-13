spiderSilk’s vision has always centered on autonomous, cloud native cybersecurity intelligence capable of global, real-time exposure detection. Its platform ingests telemetry from around the world to identify emerging threats, then adapts AI-driven models for proactive mitigation. This approach required infrastructure that could handle burst-intensive workloads, orchestrate ephemeral compute clusters, and maintain low-latency performance for multi-region threat simulations.

During its early growth, spiderSilk considered hyperscaler solutions for certain workloads. However, these options introduced several challenges: opaque pricing models, unpredictable egress costs, limited geographic diversity for edge-based testing, and slower support resolution. Scaling workloads required extensive planning and manual intervention, which constrained rapid experimentation and deployment.

“These operational gaps highlighted a misalignment with our needs for infrastructure to support agile, burst-intensive workloads,” explained Furqan Shah, Senior DevOps Lead for spiderSilk.