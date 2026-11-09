Every financial services respondent surveyed across Brazil and Mexico reported at least one API-related security incident in the past 12 months, with 51% experiencing four or more events. The most commonly cited business consequence was the loss of customer goodwill and churn, followed by remediation costs, loss of trust and reputation, and service downtime.
Key takeaways
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Widespread API misconfigurations introduce severe churn risks.
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Configuration errors cause costly customer churn, and mitigating this requires continuous automated discovery to secure environments.
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Unmapped sensitive data flows compromise regulatory compliance.
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Unmapped data exposes firms to heavy fines, making continuous endpoint classification necessary to protect compliance.
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Rapid AI adoption amplifies high-impact endpoint attacks.
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Surging AI attacks undermine customer trust, which means organizations must layer dedicated runtime defenses over standard firewalls.
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Superficial functional testing leaves production systems vulnerable.
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Basic functional testing invites data breaches, requiring advanced security checks embedded in CI/CD pipelines.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Attacks linked to AI technologies — including customer-facing AI applications — ranked as the most common incident type at 47%. The exploitation of missing or insufficient access controls and data breaches or leaks via APIs followed closely behind, each accounting for 40% of reported incidents.
API misconfiguration was the primary root cause, cited by 72% of security leaders. Additional frequent causes included web application firewalls (WAFs) that did not provide sufficient coverage and a lack of adequate API authentication controls.
While 77% of respondents report maintaining a full API inventory, 60% of that subset do not know which of those APIs return sensitive data. Across the entire financial services respondent base, only 17% maintain a complete inventory and know exactly which APIs expose sensitive data.
Although 83% of organizations deploy WAFs, these firewalls provide generalized protections for enterprise applications and do not address the full spectrum of API-specific vulnerabilities. WAFs cannot effectively stop specialized threats like prompt injections or unauthorized data exfiltration, yet only 42% of respondents deploy dedicated API security platforms designed for these challenges.
Most organizations still limit their evaluation to functional-only testing or functional tests with minor security focus rather than mature validation. Only 32% of respondents employ both functional and advanced security testing, and just 15% embed security-focused API testing across every stage of the API SDLC and CI/CD pipeline.
While 95% of organizations factor API risks into compliance requirements and 73% incorporate them into required risk assessments, only 35% include APIs in mandatory compliance reporting. This shortfall restricts operational visibility for internal leadership and external regulators overseeing mandates such as PCI DSS and local data privacy frameworks.
Leaders must establish automated discovery to surface shadow, zombie, and AI-linked APIs with continuous sensitive data classification. Organizations should also advance testing into CI/CD pipelines, layer dedicated behavioral runtime protection over existing WAFs, align governance directly to financial mandates, and deploy purpose-built platforms such as Akamai API Security and Akamai App & API Protector.